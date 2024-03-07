Ohio State women’s basketball to face Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal

Thursday afternoon, the second day of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament tipped off. Playing first were the Illinois Fighting Illini and Maryland Terrapins. The two sides played for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, with the winner earning a game against Ohio State women’s basketball.

Although the Fighting Illini entered Thursday with a 14-14 record, it came out of the gates like it was a top team in the conference. After 10 minutes, Illinois led the Terps by 14 points after outshooting Maryland by 46%.

Guard Makira Cook led Illinois with nine points, mainly from driving towards the basket, stopping, and hitting midrange jump shots. Forward Camille Hobby’s five rebounds was one less than the entire Terps roster, adding eight points on top of stellar work on the boards.

From there, it was all Maryland.

Maryland adjusted in the second quarter, pushing the intensity to trim its deficit down to 10 points. It happened with improved work in the paint and slowing down Cook. The Illini guard had two points in the second quarter, with no assists and a -12 +/- heading into halftime.

Defensively, the Terrapins looked like the Buckeyes. Maryland forced nine turnovers from the side from Champaign, Illinois. From those nine turnovers, head coach Brenda Frese’s side scored five points.

Overall, the second quarter flipped the game on its head, with the inconsistent, regular season, edition of the Illini showing up. The Terrapins outscored the Illini 25-13 in the second quarter, shrinking its 14-point deficit down to just two points.

Illinois came out of the halftime locker room motivated, scoring 11 of the first 15 points of the third quarter, but it wouldn’t last. The Illini scored just four points in the final seven minutes of the quarter, while the Terrapins scored 16, giving Coach Frese’s side a five-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

Any potential run from Illinois was met with a Maryland stop, never allowing the Illini to get back into the lead. Guard Bri McDaniel led the way for the Terps, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Now, the Buckeyes and Terrapins play for the third time this season, this time with higher stakes. After needing a comeback of its own in Maryland on Jan. 17, Ohio State defeating the Terrapins at home on Feb. 25 to lock up at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title, and the No. 1 tournament seed.

The two teams play in Friday’s first quarterfinal. It starts at 12:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. Whichever team wins Friday moves on to face one of three sides. The winner of Thursday’s second game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Nebraska Cornhuskers faces the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, 25 minutes after the close of Ohio State vs. Maryland.

Saturday, the first of two semifinals tips at 2:00 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network before Sunday’s finale. In the Big Ten Tournament championship game, the winning sides get the added benefit of playing on national television, on CBS.