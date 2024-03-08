B1G Women’s Tournament quarterfinal preview: Ohio State vs. Maryland

Friday, in a lunchtime tipoff, the No. 1 tournament-seeded Ohio State women’s basketball team returns to the court for the first time since Sunday. The first mountain to climb for the Buckeyes comes in the form of the Maryland Terrapins, in a game that bucks tournament tradition between the two sides.

In three previous conference tournament games, the Terrapins and Buckeyes have only played in finals. Now, instead of playing Maryland for a trophy, Ohio State faces the Terps hoping to move onto the semifinal.

It’s the third season in a row where the Scarlet and Gray start the tournament taking on a team for the third time in the campaign. Can it repeat what it did against the Michigan State Spartans in 2022 and Michigan Wolverines in 2023?

Preview

Maryland and Ohio State are two teams who hit a new level when it gets to the conference tournament. The Buckeyes and Terrapins have been in the tourney final four seven times, respectively, in the past nine seasons. On Friday, at least one of those sides won’t continue that trend.

For Scarlet and Gray head coach Kevin McGuff, his Ohio State teams have not lost when entering in the quarterfinals, only playing in one tournament game once in nine postseasons leading the program.

Even though the Buckeyes won both previous meetings, Maryland is a team that played Ohio State closely this season, and Friday could follow suit. Outside of the lone loss for coach McGuff’s side this year against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Terrapins were the most successful team against the Scarlet and Gray in the second half of a 2024 game.

The Terps outscored the Buckeyes, in Columbus, 24-16 after going down in the first half. It was only the second time a team outscored Ohio State in the third quarter of a game this calendar year, following the Jan. 21 win over Iowa.

Leading the way that day were guards Bri McDaniel and Brinae Alexander. The two combined for 37 points and nine assists back on Feb. 25. They’re still leading Maryland going into postseason play.

After going down 14 points to the Fighting Illini Thursday, a double-double day for McDaniel, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, cut the Illini lead down to two points by halftime and then non-existent in the third quarter.

McDaniel can score at each level on the offensive side of the court. While it isn’t her go-to shot, the sophomore will exploit space defenders give her beyond the arc. McDaniel will go to the basket against a Buckeyes team who’s allowed her to play her most consistent offensive games of the season. The Terps needed all they could get from McDaniel against Ohio State too, because of ineffective games from star guard Shyanne Sellers.

Despite leading the team in points and assists per game, and second in rebounds, Sellers’ foul trouble hasn’t allowed her to play much against the Buckeyes. In both regular season games, Sellers picked up early fouls. So, even though the Ohio-born guard also leads the team with 32 minutes played per game, she didn’t reach 30 in either defeat to Ohio State.

Should Sellers stay out of foul trouble, it’ll give Maryland an early-game look the Buckeyes haven’t seen from the All-Big Ten First Team star. While the second half is where games are won, the first half could be where Ohio State can dig itself a hole.

Since Maryland played Thursday instead of traveling like the Buckeyes, it gives them an early advantage of not having to shake off rust. If the Terps start the game quickly, and exploit a cold Ohio State side needing to warm up, it stakes the odds against the Buckeyes — even though they’re no stranger to comeback victories.

Ohio State has no lack of motivation, despite the No. 1 seed and practically guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes last played Sunday, in a 93-83 defeat against the Hawkeyes, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Emotions were high, with Ohio State earning two technical fouls in a day that felt more like a coronation for superstar guard Caitlin Clark than a game against two of the best teams in the country.

That means a chance for sophomore forward Cotie McMahon to find the form that alluded her in Iowa City. McMahon scored 10 points and had five rebounds. Not a bad game, but not the kind of game Ohio State needed to win.

Last year, the tournament is where McMahon hit the national conversation for future stars of the NCAA. In three Big Ten tournament games, McMahon averaged 21 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, leading the Buckeyes to the final.

Combine that play with defense of guard Celeste Taylor, who secured Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors from conference coaches, and a healthy guard Jacy Sheldon, who was playing through injury last year, and even with the Maryland momentum, it’s the Buckeyes’ game to lose.

Ohio State

G- Jacy Sheldon

G- Celeste Taylor

G- Taylor Thierry

F- Cotie McMahon

F- Rebeka Mikulášikova

Lineup Notes

Five players and coach McGuff received honors on Tuesday when the conference announced awards. McGuff won his first Coach of the Year honor in the Big Ten.

Jacy Sheldon won a spot on coaches’ All-Defensive Team, and coaches and media placed her on First Team All-Big Ten.

Celeste Taylor won coaches’ Defensive Player of the Year, All-Defensive Team and Second Team All-Big Ten.

Taylor Thierry and Cotie McMahon won Second and First Team All-Big Ten spots, respectively. Rebeka Mikulášiková earned an Honorable Mention.

Maryland

G- Bri McDaniel

G- Shyanne Sellers

G- Brinae Alexander

F- Faith Masonious

F- Jakia Brown-Turner

Lineup Notes

Maryland featured three honors winners for on-court play. Shyanne Sellers won First Team All-Big Ten from coaches and media.

Jakia Brown-Turner was named to the Second Team from coaches and Bri McDaniel was an honorable mention from both media and coaches.

Sellers played only 26 minutes against Illinois on Thursday, due to foul trouble.

Prediction

Expect Maryland to come out physical and quick. It won’t last when the Buckeyes hit their stride in the second quarter. McMahon will have a big game for Ohio State inside the paint, which will open other parts of the Buckeyes’ game.

Ohio State will overcome a strong Maryland rebounding performance, but defense and three-point shooting will help the Scarlet and Gray pull away in the second half.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 7, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports App

LGHL Prediction: 82-74 Ohio State Buckeyes

Tournament History

Although turnovers and rushed offensive possessions did in the No. 14-seeded Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the performance of junior forward Destiny Adams entered the history books.

The first year Scarlet Knight, by the way of the North Carolina Tarheels, grabbed a tournament record 24 rebounds in the 77-69 defeat. Adams also led Rutgers in scoring with 31 points. It was an individual performance overshadowed by a Minnesota Golden Gophers win that included a 32-point performance by sophomore guard Amaya Battle.

It was a game that showed the future of the Big Ten includes names not only on teams at the top of the standings.