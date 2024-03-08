Buckeyes offer pair of 2025 defensive end prospects, add in-state lineman to spring practice guest list

With spring practice now underway, Ohio State’s opportunity to host recruiting targets is really going to increase. Big time 2025 targets will be making their way to campus over the next few weeks looking to see all that the Buckeyes have to offer, and while most of the top priorities for this staff are coming down the road, Thursday already started to show why these spring practices are such a great asset.

Dishing out two new offers in the current cycle, the Buckeyes sent one visitor home happy proving the trip was well worth his time as Indiana native Damien Shanklin came away with an offer from Ohio State.

A 6-foot-4, 230 pound athlete, Shanklin is currently the No. 108 player nationally and 10th-best edge rusher in the class per the 247Sports Composite. The top player in Indiana for 2025, this offer is somewhat predictable as Shanklin is one of the premier players not too far from the Buckeyes. With nearly 30 schools already in the fold for the four-star, Ohio State didn’t need to wait any longer.

Schools such as Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, USC, and plenty of others are among the top programs to have offered, but it’s the Fighting Irish who currently lead the way on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Being an Indianapolis native, Shanklin is right within Ohio State’s backyard, and though they are later to the party than several others, it makes sense to see this offer now official.

Keeping with the defensive end trend, Ohio State’s second offer in the 2025 class at the position was given out to Kentucky native, Javeon Campbell. A 6-foot-5, 265 pound athlete, Campbell is a bit of an under-the-radar recruit as he currently lists as the 35th best player at his position according to 247Sports, and though he’s a three-star, his offer list is increasing as of late.

Schools such as Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Notre Dame, and a handful of others have already put their own names in the mix, but like many other instances, once Ohio State gets involved it’s just a matter of time before some of the other top suitors also come calling.

Campbell becomes another name to watch closely in the coming months. Having just one commit along the defensive line for 2025 thus far, the Buckeyes have several guys they are going to shoot their shot with, and these two regional products are the latest ones the staff will get to work with as they look to reload the trenches.

Quick Hits

Visits are set for tons of top prospects, but more names are being added to the guest list rapidly for Ohio State during the spring practice season. Whether in-state or national targets, the Buckeyes are happy to play host these next few weeks, and on Thursday another Ohio native made his visit plans known.

2026 prospect Will Conroy (Cleveland, Ohio/St. Ignatius) will make the trek south to Columbus on March 23, followed by additional trips to Oregon, Oklahoma, and others. A 6-foot-3, 275 pound interior lineman, the Buckeyes are one of many offers to his name. As they tend to do with their in-state products, this should be another recruitment they keep close to vest.