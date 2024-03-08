You’re Nuts: Which Rutgers player should be at the top of Ohio State’s scouting report on Sunday?

Ohio State is on the doorstep of doing something incredibly unlikely and also incredibly funny, but first the Buckeyes have to secure their second road win of the year at Rutgers. The Fighting Jake Dieblers are 4-1 since the 37-year-old northwest Ohio native took over on Valentine’s Day, and could potentially punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament next week with a strong showing in Minneapolis at the Big Ten Tournament.

However, the Big Ten Tournament won’t be very relevant if Ohio State can’t beat Rutgers this weekend and complete the season sweep. The Buckeyes beat Rutgers 76-72 on January 3, but 72 points was one of the best offensive outputs in Big Ten play for the Scarlet Knights. Since that game, Rutgers has gone 7-10 and is now No. 276 in the country in offensive efficiency. They are, however, one of the four best defensive teams in the nation, according to KenPom. More on the Scarlet Knights later.

Last week, Connor and Justin debated what the odds are that the Buckeyes hear their names called on Selection Sunday. 62% of the people agreed with Connor, who said that there was still less than a 50% chance that the Buckeyes would make it. 38% of people agreed with Justin, who said there was greater than a 50% chance. Since this poll, Ohio State went 1-0 with a win over Michigan.

After 142 weeks:

Connor- 70

Justin- 53

Other- 15

(There have been four ties)

As stated earlier, Ohio State has to beat Rutgers on Sunday if they want to head to Minneapolis with any hope of punching a ticket to the big dance. The Scarlet Knights have had a tough season, but they’re elite defensively and have been very good at the RAC.

Today’s Question: Which Rutgers player should be at the top of Ohio State’s scouting report on Sunday?

Connor: Cliff Omoruyi

It’s going to be a big day for Big Cliff on Sunday. It’ll be Senior Day for the 6-foot-11, fourth-year big man from Nigeria — potentially his final game at the RAC. It’ll also be a chance for Omoruyi to make up for a poor first game against the Buckeyes when he scored just seven points on 2-of-6 shooting over 28 minutes in Rutgers’ loss in January.

While Omoruyi never developed into the elite offensive player that we thought he would after his breakout sophomore season, he has established himself as one of the best interior defenders in the nation and by far the best shot blocker in the Big Ten. Omoruyi is the Scarlet Knights’ leading scorer this season at 10.8 points per game, but he is only taking eight shots per game — two fewer than he did last season. He’s also shooting 52.1% overall this year, a slight bit better than last season but 10.3% lower than his sophomore season. With it being Senior Day and emotions running high he may score above his season average, but Omoruyi has been more of a difference-maker on defense than offense his last two seasons at Rutgers.

Ohio State’s trio of Jamison Battle, Bruce Thornton, and Roddy Gayle took a combined 36 free throws in wins over Nebraska and Michigan, and Thornton didn’t even play in the Nebraska game. The Buckeyes’ success has coincided with those three getting downhill and drawing fouls at a high rate, but that will be a whole lot tougher with Omoruyi patrolling the paint on Sunday.

Omoruyi is averaging a Big Ten-leading three blocks per game and was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team last year. He will force Ohio State to change their game plan, and likely take more jump shots than they have been under Jake Diebler. That type of game doesn’t suit Ohio State, as the Buckeyes are currently shooting 33.7% from three — 10th in the Big Ten.

I think Omoruyi will have a big game on Sunday and could be the reason Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament dreams die. If you let him get a deep position in the paint he will make you pay, but it’s really his presence on defense that will put the Buckeyes in difficult spots this weekend.

Justin: Derek Simpson

Rutgers quietly has a couple of guys who can hurt you, even though they struggle on offense in general. However, I think Derek Simpson is always close to a big game.

Simpson was one of the names to look out for preseason by many people, as a sophomore jump was expected. He has not quite lived up to that bar this season, averaging 8.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, and 3.0 assists per game.

The main reason for these struggles has been his shooting. He is shooting just 31.2 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three-point range. Those. Numbers are incredibly underwhelming.

However, he is still a capable scorer and went for 19 points two games ago against Minnesota. Also, in the last game against Wisconsin, he only scored nine points, but he was 4-for-9 from the field and was efficient.

Omoruyi will take most of the attention, and the Buckeyes will look to force Rutgers into jump-shot situations because that is where they struggle the most. If that happens, Derek Simpson could be the guy who randomly knocks down four or five three-pointers to make life difficult for the Buckeyes on Sunday.