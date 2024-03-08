It’s ‘natty or bust’ for football Buckeyes as women’s basketball kicks off its postseason

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Australian punter commits to Ohio State, saying ‘my heart is set’
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Practice Observations as Buckeyes hit field for second time (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Defensive observations from Buckeyes second spring practice (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Denzel Burke was not shy about laying out the expectations for Ohio State this year.— Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) March 7, 2024
"It's natty or bust. That's our mentality. No excuses. We got to win it all."
Jim Knowles humbled by returners, feels like defense has the right pieces
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Jim Knowles takeaways: On linebackers, Caleb Downs and multiplicity (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Jim Knowles Considering Using Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau as Outside Linebackers in “Double Eagle” Package
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State safety Ransom details foot injury that ended 2023 season
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Defensive End Jack Sawyer Leveraged His Long-Term Role as Leader of 2021 Recruiting Class to Help Bring Players Back for Another Go
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Jack Sawyer aiming to land captain role in final year for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
This is NOT the right move:
Been percolating for a while, now official: The Collegiate Commissioners Association, which administers the National Letter of Intent, announces the 3-day early signing period for football will move to the week between the end of FBS regular season and conference champ games.— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) March 7, 2024
Ohio State CB Denzel Burke praises Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs, ‘wants to see more’ from Will Howard
Grant Hughes, 247Sports
Why Ohio State is switching Sonny Styles from safety to linebacker
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
All of Ohio State men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament seeding scenarios
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Thoughts?
We discussed this on the pod and settled on 17-22. But really you can argue anywhere from like 13-25. Wouldn’t go any higher or lower. https://t.co/X2w8xh9M9b— Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGPN) March 8, 2024
B1G Women’s Tournament quarterfinal preview: Ohio State vs. Maryland
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State women’s basketball to face Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Taylor displays ability on both sides of the court for Buckeyes
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Wrestling: Previewing the 2024 Big Ten Championships
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s women’s hockey team battles Minnesota-Duluth on Friday in a WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
⌛ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/DpLTQ4Mc5J— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 8, 2024
Women’s Ice Hockey: Nadine Muzerall Named WCHA Coach of the Year
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Kirk Selected as a Finalist for Women’s Goalie of the Year Award
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
“Oppenheimer” is gonna win, but what would you pick?
Presenting your Best Picture nominees for the 96th #Oscars...— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 7, 2024
American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest pic.twitter.com/OKdWE3qm9n
Loading comments...