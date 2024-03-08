It’s ‘natty or bust’ for football Buckeyes as women’s basketball kicks off its postseason

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Australian punter commits to Ohio State, saying ‘my heart is set’

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Practice Observations as Buckeyes hit field for second time (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Defensive observations from Buckeyes second spring practice (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Denzel Burke was not shy about laying out the expectations for Ohio State this year.



"It's natty or bust. That's our mentality. No excuses. We got to win it all." — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) March 7, 2024

Jim Knowles humbled by returners, feels like defense has the right pieces

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Jim Knowles takeaways: On linebackers, Caleb Downs and multiplicity (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Jim Knowles Considering Using Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau as Outside Linebackers in “Double Eagle” Package

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State safety Ransom details foot injury that ended 2023 season

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Defensive End Jack Sawyer Leveraged His Long-Term Role as Leader of 2021 Recruiting Class to Help Bring Players Back for Another Go

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Jack Sawyer aiming to land captain role in final year for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

This is NOT the right move:

Been percolating for a while, now official: The Collegiate Commissioners Association, which administers the National Letter of Intent, announces the 3-day early signing period for football will move to the week between the end of FBS regular season and conference champ games. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) March 7, 2024

Ohio State CB Denzel Burke praises Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs, ‘wants to see more’ from Will Howard

Grant Hughes, 247Sports

Why Ohio State is switching Sonny Styles from safety to linebacker

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

All of Ohio State men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament seeding scenarios

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Thoughts?

We discussed this on the pod and settled on 17-22. But really you can argue anywhere from like 13-25. Wouldn’t go any higher or lower. https://t.co/X2w8xh9M9b — Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGPN) March 8, 2024

B1G Women’s Tournament quarterfinal preview: Ohio State vs. Maryland

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball to face Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Taylor displays ability on both sides of the court for Buckeyes

Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Wrestling: Previewing the 2024 Big Ten Championships

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s women’s hockey team battles Minnesota-Duluth on Friday in a WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Ice Hockey: Nadine Muzerall Named WCHA Coach of the Year

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Kirk Selected as a Finalist for Women’s Goalie of the Year Award

Ohio State Athletics

