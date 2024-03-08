 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s ‘natty or bust’ for football Buckeyes as women’s basketball kicks off its postseason

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
On the Gridiron

Australian punter commits to Ohio State, saying ‘my heart is set’
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Practice Observations as Buckeyes hit field for second time (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Defensive observations from Buckeyes second spring practice (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Jim Knowles humbled by returners, feels like defense has the right pieces
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Jim Knowles takeaways: On linebackers, Caleb Downs and multiplicity (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Jim Knowles Considering Using Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau as Outside Linebackers in “Double Eagle” Package
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State safety Ransom details foot injury that ended 2023 season
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Defensive End Jack Sawyer Leveraged His Long-Term Role as Leader of 2021 Recruiting Class to Help Bring Players Back for Another Go
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Jack Sawyer aiming to land captain role in final year for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State CB Denzel Burke praises Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs, ‘wants to see more’ from Will Howard
Grant Hughes, 247Sports

Why Ohio State is switching Sonny Styles from safety to linebacker
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

All of Ohio State men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament seeding scenarios
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

B1G Women’s Tournament quarterfinal preview: Ohio State vs. Maryland
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball to face Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Taylor displays ability on both sides of the court for Buckeyes
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Wrestling: Previewing the 2024 Big Ten Championships
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s women’s hockey team battles Minnesota-Duluth on Friday in a WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Ice Hockey: Nadine Muzerall Named WCHA Coach of the Year
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Kirk Selected as a Finalist for Women’s Goalie of the Year Award
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

