Ohio State freshman guard Scotty Middleton enters transfer portal after one season

After a freshman season that saw him start the year as a projected first-rounder in the 2024 NBA Draft but wind up only scoring in double-digits two times all season, freshman guard Scotty Middleton has decided to enter the transfer portal. Middleton will also enter the NBA Draft, while maintaining his eligibility for next season. Chris Holtmann’s abrupt firing on February 14 may have had an impact on Middleton’s decision, despite the athletic department hoping that hiring Jake Diebler full-time would keep the core of the team together.

Middleton also missed the final three games of the season due to a family emergency at home in Florida. Middleton allegedly returned to the team the day before Ohio State’s season-ending loss to Georgia, but was not on the bench for any NIT games.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard began the year as one of the first players off the bench for Chris Holtmann, but his minutes dried up in the middle of Big Ten play. In Chris Holtmann’s final six games, Middleton averaged 9.3 minutes and 1.2 points per game. The opportunity for minutes was there, but the gradual improvements of Evan Mahaffey and Devin Royal ate into Middleton’s opportunities.

Middleton became more of a key fixture in the rotation after Holtmann’s firing, as then-interim head coach Jake Diebler began relying on his bench more in key stretches. Middleton played a combined 10 minutes in Holtmann’s final three games as head coach. Once Diebler was elevated, Middleton immediately played more, logging 15 or more minutes in five of the next six games.

Middleton was the No. 50 recruit in the class of 2023, the No. 10 small forward in the class and the No. 4 player in the state of Kansas. His relationships with Holtmann and Jake Diebler led him to Ohio State over established blue bloods like Kansas and UConn, who were both interested in Middleton.

On the season, Middleton averaged 4.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 39.8% overall and 45.2% from three. He missed two games with lower leg/ankle injuries, and was suspended for Ohio State’s January 20 game against Penn State due to a “violation of team rules.”

Roster changes were bound to happen when Gene Smith fired Holtmann, but it was assumed that Diebler’s relationship with Middleton would keep him in Columbus for at least another year. Clearly, there were factors at play other than the coaching staff that ultimately led Middleton to look elsewhere.

Good luck to Scotty wherever he winds up!