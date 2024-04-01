Buckeyes’ BOOMing weekend also involved an insightful scrimmage

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State has BOOOOMing weekend, picks up four commitments in three days
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
B⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️M pic.twitter.com/FGEJ2uEKKR— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 30, 2024
Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn expected to leave for Ohio State, per reports
James Crepea, The Oregonian
Recruiting thoughts and stuff from huge Ohio State spring weekend (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Recruits react and buzz from huge recruiting weekend that included Student Appreciation Day scrimmage
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Ohio State diary: What we saw during spring practice No. 8 (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ryan Day Excited About Ohio State’s Depth at Running Back
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Julian Sayin dime pic.twitter.com/eQlq8YYsBX— The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) March 30, 2024
Unpacking observations from Student Appreciation Day (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
QB Brown sharp: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s open spring practice
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Jeremiah Smith, C.J. Hicks and Quinshon Judkins Among Top Standouts at Ohio State Student Appreciation Day
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Projecting Buckeyes offensive depth chart midway through spring (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Projecting Buckeyes defensive depth chart midway through spring (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State having 7 defensive commitments and 2 offensive commitments is unusual for the Buckeyes but ... there's some real momentum building on the offensive side of the ball.— Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) March 30, 2024
Keep your head on a swivel, folks.
Turning heads | Ohio State freshman WR Smith making push to become a starter
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Suspended for a year, Bennett Christian worked hard to improve in 2023: ‘I grew a lot during the season’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Which transfers have been linked with Ohio State? Here’s a list
Adam Jardy: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State has received a Crystal Ball prediction to land South Carolina transfer Meechie Johnson!— The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) March 31, 2024
Johnson played 2 seasons at Ohio State before going to SC, where he led the Gamecocks in scoring this season. pic.twitter.com/eYUfuD4D7c
Ohio State women’s basketball guard Diana Collins enters transfer portal
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Offseason priorities for Ohio State men’s basketball
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Buckeyes Blank Hoosiers 7-0
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Swim & Dive: Ohio State Places 13th at 2024 NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Tennis: No. 12 Buckeyes Shut Out Rutgers, 4-0
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: Buckeyes Earn 6-0 Shutout Win Over Northwestern In Series Finale
Ohio State Athletics
Baseball: Ohio State Falls to Purdue, 7-1, in Series Finale
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
lolz...
