Buckeyes’ BOOMing weekend also involved an insightful scrimmage

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Matt Tamanini Matt Tamanini is the co-managing editor of Land-Grant Holy Land having joined the site in 2016.

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State has BOOOOMing weekend, picks up four commitments in three days
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn expected to leave for Ohio State, per reports
James Crepea, The Oregonian

Recruiting thoughts and stuff from huge Ohio State spring weekend (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Recruits react and buzz from huge recruiting weekend that included Student Appreciation Day scrimmage
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Ohio State diary: What we saw during spring practice No. 8 (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ryan Day Excited About Ohio State’s Depth at Running Back
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Unpacking observations from Student Appreciation Day (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

QB Brown sharp: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s open spring practice
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Jeremiah Smith, C.J. Hicks and Quinshon Judkins Among Top Standouts at Ohio State Student Appreciation Day
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Projecting Buckeyes offensive depth chart midway through spring (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Projecting Buckeyes defensive depth chart midway through spring (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Turning heads | Ohio State freshman WR Smith making push to become a starter
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Suspended for a year, Bennett Christian worked hard to improve in 2023: ‘I grew a lot during the season’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Which transfers have been linked with Ohio State? Here’s a list
Adam Jardy: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball guard Diana Collins enters transfer portal
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Offseason priorities for Ohio State men’s basketball
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Buckeyes Blank Hoosiers 7-0
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Swim & Dive: Ohio State Places 13th at 2024 NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: No. 12 Buckeyes Shut Out Rutgers, 4-0
Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Buckeyes Earn 6-0 Shutout Win Over Northwestern In Series Finale
Ohio State Athletics

Baseball: Ohio State Falls to Purdue, 7-1, in Series Finale
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

lolz...

