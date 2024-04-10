If Ohio State was serious about men’s basketball, Cal and Bronny would already be eating Buckeye Donuts

This week, news broke that John Calipari is/was finalizing a deal to leave his post at Blueblood Kentucky for the chicken-fueled juggernaut that is Arkansas basketball. The news caught many off guard, as Coach Cal recently received a vote of confidence from Kentucky’s athletic director, despite the team’s embarrassing tournament loss to Oakland and 30-year-old private shooting coach Jack Gohlke.

But according to several insiders, Calipari’s shocking move may have been months in the making. There were rumors that the Hall of Fame coach had grown unhappy in Lexington, prompting him (or his agent, wink wink) to search for an escape route. And per CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, said escape route may have led to Columbus, Ohio if not for... poor timing?

John Calipari leaving Kentucky has been on the table going back to February, sources tells CBS Sports.



He privately expressed significant/serious interest in the Ohio State job but the timing wasn’t right, per source. Arkansas coming available was a dream shot out of Lexington. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 8, 2024

Sunday night — as we were all coming down from our WrestleMania high — Norlander tweeted out that Calipari had expressed “significant/serious interest” in the Ohio State job; a job that eventually went to Jake Diebler. But apparently, the timing wasn’t right for a serious Cal conversation, whatever that means. My guess is that “timing” translates to money and fear of upsetting the proverbial apple cart which potentially costing OSU a shot at landing a HOF coach with 800+ wins and a national championship.

Now, does Calipari come with some baggage? Sure. But when was the last time a truly legendary coach expressed interest in coaching the basketball Buckeyes? Has it ever happened? Who cares if he wants $8-9 million per year and influence over NIL allocations? Is Ohio State (admin/boosters/donors/etc.) serious about men’s basketball or not?

The school’s apparent refusal to seriously engage with Calipari implies that they are not. Their inability to land (pay for) big-time transfers also implies that they are not. Even their indifference toward creating a good (give me above average!) gameday environment tells me that OSU’s decision-makers are not serious people when it comes to improving the state of men’s basketball affairs.

**To be clear, I am primarily talking about Ohio State men’s basketball. The women’s team garners plenty of interest and excitement, so I don’t know how much help they need. But since we’re on the subject, Kevin McGuff’s team would also benefit from an improved gameday environment and some NIL cash to throw around in the transfer portal, and they deserve it.

Promoting from within and potentially turning down both Calipari and Dusty May implies an internal desire to be good, not great. Now look, I like Diebler, so I don’t love saying this. But if Ryan Day were to ultimately fail as OSU’s head football coach, there is absolutely no chance in hell that somebody like Brian Hartline is getting promoted before/without an exhaustive search process. The latter seems like a good-to-great candidate to potentially succeed Day, but you’re crazy if you think he’s getting the job before Ross Bjork (and an entire Scarlet and Gray tribunal) calls every active coach with a championship ring.

Gene Smith essentially handed Day the job when Urban Meyer “retired”/was forced out, and that decision has come with significant highs and lows, it’s doubtful that the new AD would want to blindly go down that road again.

Now say I’m wrong, and that money was not a prohibitive factor (even though it definitely was). Why did Ohio State ultimately choose Chris Holtmann’s former assistant to be his successor, even though said successor is/was largely responsible for the players on the underperforming roster?

Again, I like Diebler, but he shoulders some of the blame for how things went.

One of the main selling points of the move was roster retention. Since Diebler recruited most of these guys, conventional wisdom led OSU to believe that he could and would convince most of them to continue their careers in Columbus. About that...

Thus far, four presumably former Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal: Roddy Gayle, Zed Key, Scotty Middleton, and Bowen Hardman, all of whom have/had Jake Diebler listed as their primary recruiter. So how’s that whole retention thing going?

But perhaps Diebler is not to blame for the mass exodus. Perhaps it comes down to money, which (as we’ve established) Ohio State has been hesitant to throw around. See: Head Coach.

OSU has also shown little interest in spending big on players/transfers, which brings me to my other point. If the program is serious about being great — or even getting better — then it needs to show a monetary commitment to roster construction. Kind of like, I dunno, the football program did. Maybe not the same commitment, but a commitment nonetheless.

In recent years, when Ohio State has utilized the transfer portal, it has not exactly gone big-game hunting. No offense to the Andrew Dakiches, Jamari Wheelers, and Evan Mahaffeys of the world, but bringing in role players from inferior Big Ten programs isn’t what I would call a power move.

One might be tempted to throw the Jamison Battle addition in my face as evidence to the contrary, but remember that he was coming off a bad season at Minnesota. Also as he played for the Buckeyes, they likely plucked him off the clearance rack. The same goes for Cedric Russell and/or Tanner Holden, both of whom were big-time scoring additions for OSU but from lower-level programs. And then Holtmann had no idea how to use them, so... yeah.

The point I am trying to make is that if Ohio State wants to become relevant again in the world of men’s basketball, they need to spend in the portal; something I’m not sure they are willing to do. I’m not suggesting they go out and invest tens of millions in an entirely new roster, but at least make the effort to reel in a top-5 or top-10 transfer. Go get French phenom Maxime Raynaud, formerly of Stanford. Or make Brandon Garrison, formerly of Oklahoma State, say no.

Or — and I can’t believe I’m saying this — break the bank for Bronny James! This would sort of go against some of my previous complaints/arguments, but at least it would show a willingness to swing for the fences.

And that’s what this all comes down to, the question I am left asking is whether Ohio State is ready and/or willing to go all out for the men’s basketball team. Recent moves scream “No,” but I hope that I am proven wrong in short order. Go Bucks.