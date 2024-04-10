Ohio State standout Neal Shipley is ready to tee it up at Augusta National

Thanks to a runner-up finish in the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship, Ohio State graduate student Neal Shipley is playing in the 88th Masters Tournament this week at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Masters is one of golf's four major championships, and it takes place annually at Augusta National.

Shipley is paired with the 2003 Masters champion and the only Canadian to win a major championship, Mike Weir and Ryo Hisatsune.

The group will tee off on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET and Friday at 8:24 a.m. ET. He is one of five amateurs to play this week, joining Santiago De La Fuente, Christo Lamprecht, Stewart Hagestad, and Jasper Stubbs.

First staged in 1948, the Amateur Dinner celebrates a special class of invitees to the Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/GeelhLubL2 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2024

It was an impressive run to the final match by Shipley at the 123rd U.S. Amateur to earn his tee time at Augusta. Shipley finished 1-under through the 36-hole stroke play portion and tied for 38th place. He was the No. 47 seed.

He defeated the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion, Wenyi Ding. He then defeated Calum Scott of Scotland in 20 holes in the Round of 32.

Shipley beat Cooper Jones in the Round of 16 and Andi Xu in the Quarterfinals. He defeated John Marshall Butler 2 and 1 in the Semifinals to meet up with Dunlap in the 36-hole championship match.

However, even though they were tied after the first 18 holes, Dunlap won four of the next nine holes and pulled away from Shipley for good.

“You shoot 5-under [in the morning round], and you would think you’d be at least 1 or 2 up,” Shipley told the USGA after the final match. “Nick (Dunlap) played great, and he just made a lot of putts on me this afternoon. That’s what it takes to win these things. He has what it takes, obviously, and I just didn’t really play my best. I got outdueled today.”