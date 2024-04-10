Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The Spring Game Is Near, college hoops crowns its champs

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Justin Golba as they discuss Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes. Stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Justin recap the two national champions, South Carolina and UConn, and the similarities between the two national championship games.

Then, we pivot to the Ohio State men’s team and discuss Roddy Gayle and Zed Key entering the transfer portal. Should we be worried about the way the roster is shaping up? Or is it too early to tell? Plus, did Ohio State drop the ball by not pursuing John Calipari more aggressively?

We end the episode with a talk about the upcoming spring game and make some Master’s predictions. Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

