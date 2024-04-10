Ohio State will welcome nation’s top receiver to campus for Spring Game

The philosophy around Ohio State recruiting has always been that if the Buckeye coaching staff can get a guy on campus, they feel like they have a really good shot of landing him. That is likely even more true when the position coaching recruiting the prospect also happens to be the best in the business, with a track record of turning high-profile prospects into surefire NFL stars.

Brian Hartline and the OSU staff are hoping that this proves to be true when they welcome the No. 1 wide receiver in the country to Columbus over the weekend for the Spring Game. Dakorien Moore has been an LSU commit since last August but will be coming to Ohio from Duncanville, Texas this weekend to see the Buckeyes in person. According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 2 player in the 2025 recruiting class and has over 30 offers from all of the biggest schools in the country. Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 175 pounds, Moore is a strong track athlete as well, and his speed shows on the field.

Of course, Hartline landed the No. 1 WR in the 2024 class in Jeremiah Smith and the true freshman and early enrollee has already been making an impact in his first spring with the team. So, Moore being in The Horseshoe to see how he is being utilized and coached will be a big deal for the Buckeyes.

Moore was also in Columbus last month, and according to Bucknuts’ Bill Kurelic is still considering Ohio State and three other schools in addition to LSU. Moore’s mother will be with him on this trip and told Bucknuts, “He enjoyed his last visit so much I have to see what he sees.”

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks notes that Moore reminds him of Chris Olave. The former Buckeye has had a pretty good start to his pro career, so why not just follow in his footsteps and play for Hartline?