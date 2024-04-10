Anticipation is growing for Saturday’s Spring Game and Meechie Johnson is officially a Buckeye again

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Analyzing impact of Dallan Hayden departing from Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

‘I’m the perfect slot receiver.’ Brandon Inniss preparing for a bigger role for Ohio State in 2024

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Coaches and Players Say New Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly Is Enhancing Buckeyes’ Offense

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Young Ohio State players who can generate buzz in spring game (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

TC Caffey can ‘bring value’ for Ohio State in 2024, possibly replace Dallan Hayden in the running back room

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Which Buckeye do you wish had won a national title at Ohio State?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Where is Ohio State in national ‘way too early’ preseason predictions?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Welcome back Meech!

✍️ Let's make it official.



Welcome H⭕me @MeechieJohnson0❗



Meechie Johnson Jr. has officially been added to our 2024-25 roster.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/xLQfioVMTn — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) April 9, 2024

Ex-OSU coach Tara VanDerveer retires after winning more than anybody

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY

Transfer Portal Season: Some early targets for Ohio State men’s basketball

Steve Helwagen, 247Sports

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State standout Neal Shipley is ready to tee it up at Augusta National

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Baseball: Late Long Ball Lifts Buckeyes Over Falcons, 6-4

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I don’t watch a ton of documentaries, but I will be watching this one as soon as I am able.