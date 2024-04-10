Anticipation is growing for Saturday’s Spring Game and Meechie Johnson is officially a Buckeye again

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Analyzing impact of Dallan Hayden departing from Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
‘I’m the perfect slot receiver.’ Brandon Inniss preparing for a bigger role for Ohio State in 2024
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Coaches and Players Say New Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly Is Enhancing Buckeyes’ Offense
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Why do we have to put up with this shit every year?
An explanation as to why some teams view Malik Nabors, not Marvin Harrison Jr., as this draft’s top wide receiver prospect.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2024
This, and other draft analysis, from @nfldraftscout and @Jordan_Reid:
https://t.co/jQMJyNYWKU pic.twitter.com/i333i5dnIq
Young Ohio State players who can generate buzz in spring game (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
TC Caffey can ‘bring value’ for Ohio State in 2024, possibly replace Dallan Hayden in the running back room
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
You’re Nuts: Which Buckeye do you wish had won a national title at Ohio State?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Where is Ohio State in national ‘way too early’ preseason predictions?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Welcome back Meech!
✍️ Let's make it official.— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) April 9, 2024
Welcome H⭕me @MeechieJohnson0❗
Meechie Johnson Jr. has officially been added to our 2024-25 roster.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/xLQfioVMTn
Ex-OSU coach Tara VanDerveer retires after winning more than anybody
Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
Transfer Portal Season: Some early targets for Ohio State men’s basketball
Steve Helwagen, 247Sports
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State standout Neal Shipley is ready to tee it up at Augusta National
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Baseball: Late Long Ball Lifts Buckeyes Over Falcons, 6-4
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
