New running backs coach Carlos Locklyn is going to be a fan favorite

Carlos Locklyn knocked it out of the park during his first press conference as Ohio State’s new running backs coach. Between his jokes and his mindset when it comes to the team, I have a feeling that Buckeye Nation is going to love him.

To start off the presser, when asked how excited he was to be in Columbus, Locklyn said he has to, “pinch himself every morning,” for how excited he is to be with the Buckeyes. He also mentioned that when Ryan Day first reached out to him via text, he felt like, “A kid on Christmas morning.”

It sounds like Locklyn was thrilled to be in the conversation to replace Tony Alford. However, it obviously is not easy to be the RB coach for Ohio State. Yes, there is a ton of talent, especially with the duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, but how do you manage their workloads in order to get the most out of them without overdoing it?

“This ain’t my first rodeo,” Locklyn said.

When he was on staff at Memphis, they had Darrell Henderson (who played for the Rams this past season), Patrick Taylor (49ers), Tony Pollard (Titans), Kenny Gainwell (Eagles), and Antonio Gibson (Patriots). That is an absolutely LOADED RB roster. While Locklyn wasn’t the official running back’s coach at Memphis, he played a large role in shaping these players.

Locklyn seemed confident that he knew how to make all of these players function as one group, and the same thing would happen at Ohio State. He also recruited both Judkins and Henderson previously, so he has already established relationships with them.

Speaking of relationships, that is something that Locklyn prides himself on.

New RB coach Carlos Locklyn just finished Jim Tressel's book, The Winner's Manual.



One of his man takeaways was he has a purpose and goals. That purpose? To serve and pour into his players.



"Carlos Locklyn is not a recruiter. I'm an elite relationship builder." pic.twitter.com/5PvGfXWMuq — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) April 10, 2024

Locklyn said that being a RB coach is, “the worst coaching position in football.” He said that anyone will be hired as long as they can recruit. His statement that “Carlos Locklyn is not a recruiter. I’m an elite relationship builder,” is a mic drop in itself. You can tell his main focus is doing whatever is best for his players.

He was also asked about his career in law enforcement and the impact that has had on him as a football coach. Locklyn worked as a police officer before he made the career change. He pretty much said that since he did that, being a football coach is easy. He responded to domestic violence calls, traffic stops, etc., and that football is simple compared to all of that.

Carlos Locklyn worked in law enforcement before coaching football.



He can handle the Buckeye RBs.



"When I got my own [RB] room... I was asked how I would handle them. I said 'I had the power over 51 inmates, you talk to me having six or seven guys, are you kidding me?'" pic.twitter.com/AOMVGnUlwf — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) April 10, 2024

He said he made the switch to football because he could reach more people. He said that he did enjoy his career in law enforcement, but ultimately he felt like, through his faith, he was being led to a change that could help young men and their futures.

So, what did Day see in him that made him make the hire? Locklyn’s mentality had to play a major factor in it.

“I got one mindset when I step in this building. That’s to do my job so well that the living, dead, and unborn couldn’t do it any better,” Locklyn said.

Is anyone else ready to run through a brick wall for this guy?