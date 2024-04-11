Entertainment additions that would be fun to add to Ohio State’s spring game

Earlier this week it was announced that Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss would welcome competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut to Oxford for the festivities Ole Miss has planned to close out their spring practices. Not only will the Rebels play seven-on-seven football and hold skills competitions similar to what is seen at the NFL Pro Bowl, they will also hold a hot dog eating contest.

Since Kiffin doesn’t see a ton of value in the spring game, he is doing a great job at having some fun with the event while still keeping fans excited.

Hot Dog Eating Champion Joey Chestnut to Attend Ole Miss Rebels 'Grove Bowl Games' https://t.co/EcrcCbrDHo — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) April 9, 2024

Honestly, I’m not a fan of the spring game. The only thing I find useful about Ohio State’s annual spring game is it gives families a cheaper option at getting down to Ohio Stadium to see the Buckeyes than they’ll have in the regular season. At least this year it looks like the weather will cooperate, as Saturday’s forecast is calling for sun and a high in the lower 60s, so that might sway fans that are on the fence about attending the annual event to head to the stadium to watch the Buckeyes.

Since I don’t care all that much about the spring game, I tried to think of some ways to make the event a little more entertaining with some Ohio flair. What I tried to do was think of some notable people Ryan Day could try and bring in with ties to Ohio State, Columbus, or even just Ohio. I feel like these options would make more sense than Joey Chestnut going to Ole Miss, since he was born in Kentucky and his alma mater is San Jose State.

Master of ceremonies: Guy Fieri

The mayor of Flavortown owes Columbus after the Flavortown Fest that was scheduled for early June in Columbus was cancelled. Obviously Fieri has plenty of experience hosting shows, so running the spring game would be something he could do in his sleep. Plus, Fieri could plug his new restaurant that is supposed to open at Scioto Downs sometime this spring.

Just imagine Fieri interviewing Ryan Day after the game. In my damaged brain I’m just imagining Day playing to Fieri and yelling “I WANT TO KNOW WHERE BOBBY FLAY IS RIGHT NOW??” Maybe we can even get Fieri to go hard in the paint with some bold flavors and spice up Ryan Day’s beard with some blond. If you are going to bring in Fieri, you really have to lean into getting wild.

Raising Cane’s chicken eating contest

Since Ole Miss is going to have a hot dog eating contest, Ohio State has to have their own competition of gluttony. Skyline and White Castle can be way too dangerous for digestive systems, so we have to go with a favorite around campus. I’m sure Mickey Marotti might not be thrilled with his players straying from his strength and conditioning program by slamming a bunch of fried chicken, but the players should be rewarded for all the hard work they’ve done in the weight room the last few months.

With this event there’s a way to add some of what we love from the Duke’s Mayo Bowl into the spring game. What if the winner of this eating contest was doused in Cane’s sauce? Or if for some reason the winner didn’t want to have the delicious sauce poured on them, they could choose a coach to take their place.

Something like this wouldn’t have to be limited to just players. How about if someone donated a certain amount to Ohio State’s NIL fund, they could compete against the players? Then again, there might not be enough Cane’s chicken to supply a contest like this if you get the fans involved.

The “Macho Man” Randy Savage Memorial Battle Royal

Since we are just a few days removed from WrestleMania, we might as well add in some wrestling elements to the spring game. Ohio State does have someone with professional wrestling in their blood on the staff: James Laurinaitis’ dad was a member of one of the most famous tag teams in the history of wrestling. If anyone could book a successful battle royal, it is the linebackers coach of the Buckeyes.

Much like is seen during NFL training camps, spending so much time practicing against teammates leads to tensions being raised at points. This seems like a fun way for players to blow off some steam. I’m completely aware any type of wrestling match wouldn’t fly though because of the injury risk, just work with me here since I’m trying to have some fun with some hypothetical events.

Postgame concert by The Black Keys

A lot of people will probably want Twenty One Pilots in this spot, but The Black Keys are a much better option, especially since they have a new album coming out titled, “The Ohio Players”. I’m biased since I’ve seen the duo from Akron a number of times in concert, but those shows have been at Nationwide Arena and The Schott.

Give me TBK at Ohio Stadium, where they would undoubtedly be the best musical act the stadium has seen in a number of years.

Since halftime is reserved for TBDBITL, it makes sense to do this after the game. It would be great if the band and TBK could collaborate on some songs, much like Metallica did with San Francisco’s symphony. How about adding a little guitar to Carmen, Ohio? Purists would hate it, which would make me love it even more.

Just don’t let Day and the coaching staff choose any halftime musical entertainment, since we have seen on social media they are fans of a bunch of terrible country artists like Morgan Wallen.

Richard Lewis tribute

If there is one spring game event that I’ve proposed that should actually happen, it is a tribute to Richard Lewis. The legendary comedian who graduated from Ohio State in 1969 passed away in late February at the age of 76. While there have been recognitions of Lewis as a Buckeye following his passing, it would be great to see a big tribute to one of the funniest people the world has ever seen.

Then again, this might not fly in a setting with a bunch of children since they might be tempted to go and look up some of the work Lewis has done, and then parents will have to explain the content. Still, Lewis deserves to be shown love for being a great Ohio State alum.