Ohio State to host top 2026 commit, add pair of big time defensive prospects to weekend guest list

The biggest football recruiting news this week has been the visit plans of five-star 2025 receiver target Dakorien Moore, who is set to be in Columbus this weekend for the Ohio State spring game. A major win for Hartline and the rest of the staff, it’s a big step in the right direction if the Buckeyes have a real chance at flipping him away from his current LSU pledge.

At any rate, while this visit by Moore takes most of the attention right now, Ohio State is set to host another top receiver in his own respective class thanks to current commit, Chris Henry Jr. The No. 2 player nationally and top receiver in the 2026 class per the 247Sports Composite, Henry has been committed to the Buckeyes since July of last year, but getting him back to his future home is always a welcomed affair.

With him being in California now at Mater Dei, it’s that much easier for other programs to try and swoop in and interfere with his Ohio State ties and commitment, but return trips to see the Buckeyes further prove how locked in he is. It’s going to be a continued theme for schools trying to stay engaged in recruiting him, but Henry is saying and doing all of the right things to ease any worries fans may have.

Knowing other Mater Dei guys the Buckeyes are all in on, such as Jordon Davison, Henry’s commitment brings a comfortability with Ohio State in helping to solidify Mater Dei as a recruiting ground. Henry will be welcomed back this weekend with arms wide open, and likely will do a little bit of peer recruiting of his own as they continue building these 2025 and 2026 classes.

Buckeyes host four-star running back prospect

With recruits from all over the country set to be on hand for the Spring Game, Ryan Day and his crew have quite the atmosphere building for this weekend. It’s no guarantee, but with how the current recruiting class has been building, a commitment very well could pop during or following the festivities.

While we wait a couple of more days for the game to get here for a closer look at this roster, the staff is staying busy doing what they always do — which is more recruiting.

Making the trek from Florida, Ohio State was able to host four-star running back Byron Louis on Wednesday. The No. 203 player nationally and 15th-best running back per the 247Sports Composite, Louis checking in to see the Buckeyes keeps Ohio State on his radar and vice versa, as this staff has several elite players they are after at his position in the 2025 cycle.

Newly named position coach Carlos Locklyn has already dished out offers of his own to players, but certain guys at the spot continue to be atop of the leader board as the main priorities. Still, with an ever-changing realm as recruiting is, the Buckeyes are wise to entertain and recruit several top running backs knowing recruitments can change in the blink of an eye.

Ohio State will welcome more players later this weekend at the running back position, but the process to land at least two is well in place, and has been for some time.

I had an Amazing time at THE Ohio State #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/uN6WGACvck — Byron Louis (@byronlouis_) April 10, 2024

Additional names on the guest list

The Buckeyes continue to see more top players share their visit plans to see Ohio State this weekend. Here’s just a few more of the guys the staff will have on-hand to take in what is shaping up to be a massive weekend...

Dorian Barney — A 6-foot-1, 170 pound 2026 cornerback, Barney is the No. 32 player nationally and the third-best corner in the class per the 247Sports Composite. Position coach Tim Walton has dominated the cornerback recruiting as of late, so surely this weekend’s visit will be a solid one for Barney as Walton continues his pursuit of top players in both the current and future cycles.

Bryce Perry-Wright — a 6-foot-2, 245 pound defensive line target, the prep star from Georgia’s Buford High will be on site this weekend as well. The No. 54 player nationally and the fifth-best defensive lineman in the 2026 class per the 247Sports Composite, Ohio State has fared well with Buford players before, and will look to shoot their shot again at a position of importance.

Quick Hits

In case you missed it, Ohio State and Jake Diebler landed their first 2026 commitment on Wednesday thanks to in-state product Marcus Johnson. The No. 24 player nationally and the fourth best point-guard in the 2026 class per the 247Sports Composite, Johnson chooses the Buckeyes over nearly 20 other offers to his name. He is also the cousin of Ohio State transfer portal returnee, Meechie Johnson.

A 6-foot-1, 175 pound athlete, Johnson being the first member of the class and the first commitment in the Diebler era shows this new staff has exactly what it takes to recruit well and keep their best Ohio products at home for their college careers. A great start for the Buckeyes in 2026, look for Johnson to be a big part of why this cycle is a successful one for Ohio State.