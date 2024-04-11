OSU’s new RB coach Carlos Locklyn is a ‘relationship builder,’ Diebler lands first five-star recruit

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day examines Ohio State QB competition, Julian Sayin, O-line battles ahead of Buckeyes’ spring game

Grant Hughes, 247Sports

Quick hitters from Ryan Day pre-spring game press conference

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

See you on Saturday Buckeye Nation ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6rFFsRWXyl — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 10, 2024

Purpose and relationships: How Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn recruits (paywall)

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

QB battle, OL competition continue as Ohio State spring game nears

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Buzz-worthy players, spring game story lines for Ohio State’s offense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Maybe a guy who was here for a decade had something to do with the lack of toughness?

Michigan RB coach Tony Alford on what has stood out the most since joining the Wolverines after nine years at Ohio State:



- The toughness

- The alignment of the staff and players — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) April 10, 2024

What Tony Alford said about leaving Ohio State for rival Michigan

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Positions that make sense for Ohio State to address through the transfer portal secondary window

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Five-star 2026 guard Marcus Johnson commits to Ohio State

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

With Marcus Johnson’s commitment to Ohio State, Jake Diebler is officially off and running

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Instant Impact: Ohio 2026 standout Marcus Johnson verbals early to Ohio State (paywall)

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Welcome to Buckeye Nation @JamallWalker‼️@JakeDiebler has announced the addition of Jamall Walker to the coaching staff as Assistant Coach. Walker comes to Columbus after spending four seasons on Bryce Drew’s staff at Grand Canyon.



Read More: https://t.co/JsdCmn3Fn6 pic.twitter.com/jE0kBaUYXW — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) April 10, 2024

Grand Canyon’s Jamall Walker hired for Ohio State assistant job

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

If Ohio State was serious about men’s basketball, Cal and Bronny would already be eating Buckeye Donuts

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Baseball: Okuley Homers Twice in Ohio State’s Win Over Morehead State

Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Church’s Grand Slam Highlights 8-0 Five-Inning Win vs. Ohio

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

