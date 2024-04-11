 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OSU’s new RB coach Carlos Locklyn is a ‘relationship builder,’ Diebler lands first five-star recruit

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day examines Ohio State QB competition, Julian Sayin, O-line battles ahead of Buckeyes’ spring game
Grant Hughes, 247Sports

Quick hitters from Ryan Day pre-spring game press conference
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Purpose and relationships: How Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn recruits (paywall)
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

QB battle, OL competition continue as Ohio State spring game nears
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Buzz-worthy players, spring game story lines for Ohio State’s offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Maybe a guy who was here for a decade had something to do with the lack of toughness?

What Tony Alford said about leaving Ohio State for rival Michigan
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Positions that make sense for Ohio State to address through the transfer portal secondary window
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Five-star 2026 guard Marcus Johnson commits to Ohio State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

With Marcus Johnson’s commitment to Ohio State, Jake Diebler is officially off and running
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Instant Impact: Ohio 2026 standout Marcus Johnson verbals early to Ohio State (paywall)
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Grand Canyon’s Jamall Walker hired for Ohio State assistant job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

If Ohio State was serious about men’s basketball, Cal and Bronny would already be eating Buckeye Donuts
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Baseball: Okuley Homers Twice in Ohio State’s Win Over Morehead State
Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Church’s Grand Slam Highlights 8-0 Five-Inning Win vs. Ohio
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Yeah, this is brilliant:

