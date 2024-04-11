OSU’s new RB coach Carlos Locklyn is a ‘relationship builder,’ Diebler lands first five-star recruit

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day examines Ohio State QB competition, Julian Sayin, O-line battles ahead of Buckeyes’ spring game
Grant Hughes, 247Sports
Quick hitters from Ryan Day pre-spring game press conference
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
See you on Saturday Buckeye Nation ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6rFFsRWXyl— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 10, 2024
Purpose and relationships: How Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn recruits (paywall)
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
QB battle, OL competition continue as Ohio State spring game nears
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Buzz-worthy players, spring game story lines for Ohio State’s offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Maybe a guy who was here for a decade had something to do with the lack of toughness?
Michigan RB coach Tony Alford on what has stood out the most since joining the Wolverines after nine years at Ohio State:— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) April 10, 2024
- The toughness
- The alignment of the staff and players
What Tony Alford said about leaving Ohio State for rival Michigan
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Positions that make sense for Ohio State to address through the transfer portal secondary window
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Five-star 2026 guard Marcus Johnson commits to Ohio State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
With Marcus Johnson’s commitment to Ohio State, Jake Diebler is officially off and running
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Instant Impact: Ohio 2026 standout Marcus Johnson verbals early to Ohio State (paywall)
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Welcome to Buckeye Nation @JamallWalker‼️@JakeDiebler has announced the addition of Jamall Walker to the coaching staff as Assistant Coach. Walker comes to Columbus after spending four seasons on Bryce Drew’s staff at Grand Canyon.— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) April 10, 2024
Read More: https://t.co/JsdCmn3Fn6 pic.twitter.com/jE0kBaUYXW
Grand Canyon’s Jamall Walker hired for Ohio State assistant job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
If Ohio State was serious about men’s basketball, Cal and Bronny would already be eating Buckeye Donuts
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Baseball: Okuley Homers Twice in Ohio State’s Win Over Morehead State
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: Church’s Grand Slam Highlights 8-0 Five-Inning Win vs. Ohio
Ohio State Athletics
