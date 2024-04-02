You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player are we hoping to hear/see more of this offseason?

Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts.

In You’re Nuts, two LGHL staff members will take differing sides of one question and argue their opinions passionately. Then, in the end, it’s up to you to determine who’s right and who’s nuts.

This week’s topic: Which Ohio State player are we hoping to hear/see more of this offseason?

Josh’s Take

Ohio State football is now a little more than halfway though its spring session (practices), and it’s starting to feel real, folks. Granted, we’re still months away from games being played, but it seems like Buckeye football is actually on the horizon. The 2024 roster is beginning to take shape, and position battles are heating up... until the next transfer portal opens, I guess.

Sorry, sorry. That was uncalled for.

Regardless, OSU’s annual Student Appreciation Day practice always sort of feels like the first “event” of the offseason. Then it’s the spring game. Then it’s fans getting angry at the fall depth chart. And then boom, we’re there! So yeah, I guess what I’m trying to say is that Akron is right around the corner.

Obviously, I am being a bit facetious, but groundwork is being laid. Depth charts are being written down. Likely in pencil, but you get my point. Even though it is “just” spring, there is still a keep up or get left behind mentality.

And thus far, we have heard about several Buckeyes who are at least keeping up, if not surging ahead of their teammates and/or position-mates. Players like Luke Montgomery and Jeremiah Smith, both of whom seem to have risen to – or near – the top of the depth chart at their position(s).

The same could be said about transfers Will Howard, Seth McLaughlin and Caleb Downs. Although, that was sort of a foregone conclusion, right? Like, if the latter showed up in Columbus and started running with the twos, it would have been the shock of the century.

Conversely, it seems like the noise surrounding certain other players has been quiet or minimal. Not so much that it has become concerning or disheartening, but enough that Gene and I have taken notice. So that’s what we chose to tackle for today’s edition of You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player are we hoping to hear more about (or see more of) as the offseason progresses?

For me, this was a very easy choice/decision to make. Because I have talked about this guy every couple of months since he committed to OSU. I’ve referred to him as a sleeper, a breakout candidate, a potential starter, a future star, you name it. And yet, here we are in April of his second (off)season, and Jelani Thurman appears to be no higher than third on the Buckeyes’ depth chart at tight end... Big-time disappointment for yours truly.

Thurman’s name continues to be whispered in the dark corners of Ohio State fanworld that nobody talks about, but that’s about it. I am hearing the names of Gee Scott Jr., Will Kacmarek, and even Bennett Christian far more often this spring. And that’s a problem, folks! At least for me it is.

I have been conducting the Thurman hype train for over a year because I thought (still do) that he would introduce a new element to the Buckeyes’ TE room. That element being dirty, filthy, freakish athleticism. Sort of what we thought we might see from Scott Jr. after his conversion to the TE position. Only Thurman has three inches and 15-20 pounds on Scott Jr.! So if I can make a basketball comp real quick: Imagine a long, twitchy power forward-type running around out there for OSU – a la Rickey Dudley.

But any hype around Thurman seems to be very subdued this spring. Ryan Day recently went out of his way to praise Scott Jr., while Kacmarek and Christian have received attention for their arrival and/or re-joining of the team, respectively. Thurman, meanwhile, is starting to feel like the Jayden Ballard of TEs: A crazy athlete who just can’t climb up the depth chart.

Fortunately, there is still plenty of time for Thurman to make an impact and a name for himself. And I believe that he will. But time is of the essence, even in March and April.

It is also entirely possible (likely) that I am unaware of the Ohio State coaches’ true feelings towards or about their true sophomore TE. It’s not like we heard a ton about Cade Stover before his breakout, so maybe the same thing will happen with Thurman. Maybe his blocking will catch up with that of the others. If that happens, watch out. Because Thurman is in another stratosphere when it comes to pure athleticism.

But again, his (Thurman’s) spring has been very quiet. At some point, he needs to go out and prove that he is a better, more explosive option. So I am holding out hope that he performs well in the Buckeyes’ spring game, which will then allow me to grease the wheels on Thurman Express. Whoo, whoo, here we come... Hopefully.

Gene’s Take

The old adage is that games are won in the trenches, and Ohio State has found out the hard way over the past few years that it hasn’t been good enough on either line to achieve its ultimate goals.

So much of this offseason has focused on the offensive line, where it does seem like Justin Frye and the Buckeyes are focusing on getting better. The left side of the front is virtually set, with Justin Simmons, Donovan Jackson and Alabama transfer Seth McLaughlin locking down the three spots from left tackle to center. On the right side, it seems as though Josh Fryar will return as the starting right tackle, and Luke Montgomery is pushing for the job at right guard.

Of course, there still exists a chance Ohio State looks to the portal in the spring window if an upgrade presents itself, but for now it seems like the coaching staff is confident in the group it has out there to get the job done.

That being said, while the offensive line will be of the utmost importance in 2024, especially for a team that will likely look to run the ball quite often, my focus here is actually going to be on the other half of the trenches: the defensive line.

It is no secret that Ohio State’s defensive line has not been good enough in recent seasons. The Buckeyes finished in the bottom half of the Big Ten in sacks last year, ranking 10th in the conference and 64th in FBS with 28 total sacks. Considering the talent on the roster, including a pair of former five-star defensive ends in Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau in addition to guys like Mike Hall Jr. and Tyleik Williams up the middle, that just isn’t going to cut it.

Perhaps a big reason for the lackluster sack numbers was the over-reliance on those aforementioned players. Tuimoloau paced the defensive end position with 673 snaps, followed by Sawyer with 605. Behind them, Kenyatta Jackson trailed way behind at 176 snaps, Caden Curry played 166 snaps, and nobody else on the team played more than 63 (Mitchell Melton). The snap counts were similar at defensive tackle, albeit spread among three guys — Williams (642), Hall (419) and Ty Hamilton (343) — but nobody else played more than 90 snaps (Hero Kanu).

Fans complained in 2022 that Larry Johnson was rotating his defensive linemen too much and taking his best players off the field far too often, and he overcorrected by virtually never rotating in 2023. While guys like Sawyer and Tuimoloau were still effective late in the year, including a three-sack performance by Sawyer in the Cotton Bowl, they almost definitely could have performed better down the stretch — they had just one combined sack against Michigan — had they gotten to take a breather once and awhile.

It isn’t like the Buckeyes are hurting for talent off the edge, and it is for that reason why I want to see more out of guys like Kenyatta Jackson and Caden Curry this offseason.

Both Curry and Jackson came to Ohio State in the 2022 class as top-150 national prospects, with Curry the No. 13 DE and No. 123 player overall and Jackson the No. 5 DE and No. 60 prospect nationally. The pair of edge rushers have both flashed in their very limited opportunities. Curry has totaled two sacks and five tackles for loss in his first two seasons as a reserve, while Jackson has added 1.5 sacks and a pair of TFLs. It is clear that both guys can play, and they should see the field more in 2024.

Obviously you want your best players on the field in the biggest moments. On a critical third down against teams like Oregon and Michigan this upcoming season, you want healthy and well-rested Tuimoloau and Sawyer coming off each edge. However, there is also no need for those two to be logging 40 or 50-plus snaps against teams that Ohio State should beat rather handily.

The Buckeyes have at least four guys who should see the field often at defensive end this year, and that isn’t even including five-star freshman Eddrick Houston or a guy like Mitchell Melton, who should also get into the mix a bit. I want to see more from both Curry and Jackson this offseason, as I think Ohio State will need its defensive line to have more success this season to add to what should be a dominant secondary in the chase for a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth.