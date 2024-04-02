Softball: Ohio State snaps Northwestern’s 11-game win streak with HUGE win on Sunday

What a weekend it was for Ohio State softball! After getting shutout in the first game, falling short after a massive comeback Saturday and finishing strong with a shutout of their own on Sunday, the Bucks definitely ended on a high note.

Let’s get the bad news over with first. On Friday, Northwestern was simply the better team, as they won 10-0. Their ace, Ashley Miller, limited the Buckeyes to just four hits. After scoring five runs through the first six innings, the Wildcats piled on in the seventh to score another five runs and take the series opener.

Saturday’s loss was even worse in the fact that Ohio State had an amazing seventh inning comeback, but that ultimately was not enough. It was 9-0 entering the final inning, and the Buckeyes were not about to go down easy.

With bases loaded and nobody out, the Buckeyes scored their first run when Sam Hackenbracht was hit by a pitch. One batter later, McKenzie Bump’s three-run double in the left centerfield gap cut the NU lead to 9-4.

After a Tegan Cortelletti double, Taylor Heckman ripped a pitch over the centerfield fence for a three-run home run, making the score 9-7. Jasmyn Burns walked following the Wildcats opting for a pitching change, but the Buckeyes could not push any more runs across as they suffered their second-straight loss.

No quit in these Buckeyes! Taylor Heckman's HR makes it a two-run game.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/H8t0iwLacb — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) March 30, 2024

Now for the game we’ve all been waiting for: Sunday’s big-time victory!

Senior Emily Ruck pitched a complete game shutout, only giving up six hits while striking out eight. This was an extremely impressive performance from Ruck, as Northwestern has some very good hitters, including Kansas Robinson, who is second in the Big Ten in batting average with .488.

It was a pitcher’s duel until the fifth inning, as Ruck was battling against Miller, who entered the game with a 0.78 ERA, which was the best in the conference.

All runs in the game were scored via the home run, including a grand slam off the bat of shortstop Kami Kortokrax, which made for a very exciting game. In the sixth inning, Destinee Noury and Sam Hackenbracht each hit solo homers of their own to stretch the lead to 6-0.

Hackenbracht’s home run was the 42nd of her career, good for fourth-place all time on the Ohio State home run list.

Ruck closed out the seventh with no problem, and the Buckeyes won the game 6-0. All in all, this was a great momentum builder for them. Defeating the best pitcher in the Big Ten, and shutting out a solid offensive team in the Wildcats, is a huge win.

TELL US WHEN THIS ONE LANDS!



Kami Kortokrax's grand slam gives is a 4-0 lead in the fifth.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/w2xUdUoRtw — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) March 31, 2024

Put one in the win column for the Buckeyes!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Q4AdWXUMNH — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) March 31, 2024

Ohio State was supposed to host a doubleheader against Penn State — the best team in the Big Ten — on Tuesday, but that was cancelled due to inclement weather. Instead, their next games will come over the weekend as they travel to Minneapolis to face Minnesota.