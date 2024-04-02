Ohio State trending for a four-star RB, makes top schools for multiple targets

Ohio State kicked off the start of April with a bang when it comes to recruiting. The Buckeyes had a big weekend, which consisted of spring practices and both official and unofficial visits. The huge recruiting weekend was a success for the Buckeyes, as the team earned a total of four verbal commitments over the course of the past few days.

The Ohio State coaching staff carried the momentum from the weekend into this new week, as the team had another busy recruiting day, including news that the Buckeyes are now trending for one of the top running backs in the country.

On3’s new VP of National College Football Recruiting and Transfer Portal and former 247Sports Director of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, cast a prediction in favor of Ohio State for 2025 four-star running back Jordon Davison (Santa Ana, CA / Mater Dei).

On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Ohio State to land 4-star RB Jordon Davison



Davison visited with Ohio State last week, and by all accounts the visit went as well as possible. The timing of the news also coincides with the Buckeyes working to replace former RB coach Tony Alford, who is now coaching the position at Michigan. Once Ohio State announces Alford’s replacement, the Buckeyes will hope to gain even more of a relationship with Davison and will likely up their contact with him even more.

[Editors Note: Ohio State has since announced the hiring of former Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn as its new RB coach]

Davison is the No. 7 RB in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 83 overall prospect. He is also the No. 8 recruit from the talent-rich state of California.

Ohio State makes multiple top schools lists

The Ohio State coaching staff saw the hard work it put into recruiting this spring payoff this past weekend, earning four verbal commitments. The work continued to payoff Monday, as the team made the cut for two of their targets in the 2025 class.

The Buckeyes first learned they made the top schools for 2025 four-star defensive line target Trent Wilson (Upper Marlboro, MD / Dr. Henry Wise). Wilson, who holds more than 30 offers, narrowed down his list of suitors to just four including Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Penn State.

Wilson has plans to take official visits with all four of his finalists, and his visit to Ohio State is scheduled for the end of May. While he has not hinted at a leader of the pack of his top four schools, the announcement is coming off a weekend visit with the Buckeyes that appears to have gone as well as possible.

Penn State and Ohio State may hold the best odds at this point in his recruitment, but nothing will be solidified until all of his official visits have been completed this summer.

Wilson is the No. 18 DL prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and he is the No. 141 overall prospect. He is also the No. 3 recruit out of Maryland.

Ohio State also made the cut for 2025 three-star edge target Javeon Campbell (Frankfort, KY / Western Hills). Campbell is not as far along in his recruitment as the aforementioned Wilson, only narrowing his list of suitors down to nine. Ohio State was one of the finalists alongside Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame, LSU, Kentucky and Georgia.

While he may only be a three-star prospect, his list of top schools is obviously impressive.

Of Campbell’s top schools, he has so far scheduled upcoming official visits with only Ohio State, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia. More visits may be scheduled in the future, but if not this is a good indicator at the schools leading for his recruitment.

Campbell is the No. 48 DL prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 430 overall prospect. He is also the No. 3 recruit out of Kentucky.

Ohio State dishes out multiple offers

The Buckeyes weren’t resting on their laurels following the successful recruiting weekend, as the Ohio State coaching staff traveled across the nation to offer more blue-chip talents in both the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.

Below are some of the recruits who took to social media on Monday to show off their official scholarship offers, including a pair of twin brothers — something Ohio State is used to after earning commitments in 2024 from offensive line twin brothers Deontae and Devontae Armstrong.

Four-star LB Thomas Davis

Class: 2026

Hometown: Matthews, NC / Weddington

Size: 6-foot-2 / 205 lbs.

DL Drew Harris

Class: 2026

Hometown: Matthews, NC / Wedington

Size: 6-foot-2 / 225 lbs.

DL Aiden Harris

Class: 2026

Hometown: Matthews, NC / Weddington

Size: 6-foot-3 / 240 lbs.

WR Mikkel Skinner

Class: 2025

Hometown: Greer, SC / Riverside

Size: 6-foot-3 / 210 lbs.

Quick Hits

Ohio State safety target and former Wisconsin commit Cody Haddad (Cleveland, OH / St. Ignatius) visited with the Buckeyes this past weekend, and the visit has led to major updates in his recruitment.

Monday morning following his visit to Columbus, Haddad decommitted from Wisconsin. Additionally, 247Sports Ohio State Recruiting Insider, Bill Kurelic, placed a Crystal Ball Prediction in for Haddad in favor of the Buckeyes. This is far from a guarantee, but Haddad is definitely trending in the right direction for the Buckeyes.

Haddad is the No. 37 ATH in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 527 overall prospect. He is also the No. 16 recruit from Ohio.