Ohio State spring sport storylines other than football you should be following

Baseball

Baseball

After Georgetown swept the Buckeyes in OSU’s home-opening series, the Buckeyes are back at .500 after winning this weekend’s series against Purdue to open Big Ten play for the year.

The Boilermakers (17-12, 2-4) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in game one of the series before the Buckeyes put up eight unanswered runs for a dominant 8-2 win Friday. Landon Beidelschies pitched for the Buckeyes, and center fielder Josh Stevenson and designated hitter Nick Giamarusti combined for seven of the Buckeyes’ 15 hits.

Saturday’s battle was a little tighter, with the Buckeyes scoring first but ultimately heading into the ninth down by one run. Down to their last out, a walk-off three-run homer from outfielder Trey Lipsey sealed the Buckeyes’ 12-10 win, securing their edge in the series.

The Boilermakers found their answer on Sunday, however, holding the Buckeyes to one run (off an RBI double from catcher Matthew Graveline) en route to a 7-1 Purdue victory.

Next up, Ohio State hits the road to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln this Friday through Sunday.

Softball

The Buckeye softball team (19-12, 2-4) had a big week, winning their home field debut against Dayton, 6-2, on Wednesday before hosting Northwestern to open Big Ten play.

Northwestern (19-8) came to Columbus on a nine-game win streak, one that would grow into an eleven-game win streak before being snapped by the Buckeyes in the final game of the series.

The Wildcats dominated Friday’s game, winning 10-0. OSU wasn’t without opportunities, but a number of stranded runners kept the final score lopsided in Northwestern’s favor.

Saturday looked to be more of the same, as Northwestern led 5-0 by halfway through three. OSU didn’t log a hit until the fifth inning, at which point the score had reached 7-0 in Northwestern’s favor. But the Buckeyes weren’t going down without a fight, tallying seven runs in the seventh and falling just shy, ultimately losing 9-7.

It was a tough loss, but one that said much of this Buckeye team. They are not afraid to fight back, and they’re not to be counted out until it’s over.

It seemingly lit a fire under them heading into Sunday, when dominant pitching from Emily Ruck led to a 6-0 shutout—Northwestern’s first conference loss of the season. Ruck struck out eight, a season-high.

The common thread between Saturday’s loss and Sunday’s win was that the Buckeyes bats were late to wake up (perhaps too late in Saturday’s case). The floodgates didn’t open until the fifth inning, with the Buckeyes posting all of their runs in the fifth or later. Those runs included a grand slam from infielder Kami Kortokrax, along with solo home runs from Destinee Noury and Sam Hackenbracht.

The Buckeyes had a doubleheader against Penn State scheduled for Apr. 1 that was postponed due to rain. A make-up date has not yet been scheduled. They’ll head to Minneapolis to face Minnesota in a three-game series this Friday through Sunday.

Golf

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams had the week off from competition, but there was still reason to celebrate in Buckeye Nation.

Renee Powell, the legendary Buckeye women’s golf alumna, was named as one of five Cleveland honorees of the 2024 Legends and Legacy Community Award, given to individuals who provide invaluable service to their community.

Powell, who played for OSU in the 60s and was the first Black student-athlete to lead a major university golf team, was the second Black woman to play on the LPGA tour. Since 1995, she has been the head pro of her family’s golf course, Clearview Golf Club. She was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2017.

Congratulations to Renee Powell, who has earned the NCAA Women’s Final Four Cleveland 2024 Legends and Legacy Community Award! The award honors those who are doing extraordinary work within their communities!



: https://t.co/jpD2ZoDgTd#GoBucks — Ohio State W Golf (@OhioStateWGOLF) March 27, 2024

On the course, the men’s next outing will come in mid-April, when they host the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate tournament in Columbus.

The women’s regular season comes to a close in Columbus on April 13-14, when they host the Therese Hession Buckeye Invitational at the OSU Scarlet Course.

Lacrosse

Last week, both the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams earned their first conference wins this season, both against the No. 19 teams.

The women (7-4, 1-3) hosted No. 19 Penn State, rallying from an 8-2 deficit and scoring four goals in the game’s final three minutes to beat the Nittany Lions, 9-8. Three of those final four goals came from freshman Kate Tyack, who has started in the last three games. Regan Alexander, the Buckeyes’ goalie, posted 11 saves, including six in the fourth quarter, to help secure the win.

Next up, the women will head out on a three-game road stretch, starting with Cincinnati this Friday.

The men (6-5, 1-1) took down No. 19 Rutgers on the road in New Jersey, 14-8. They never trailed, in what turned out to be a dominant victory for the men.

Alex Marinier had a record day, with a career-high five goals and five points in the Buckeye victory. The Buckeyes also excelled defensively, holding Rutgers to its second-lowest scoring game of the year, and doing a great job forcing turnovers from the Scarlet Knights.

Next, the men will look to see if they can continue the momentum when they face No. 12 Maryland on the road in College Park, MAryland this coming Saturday.

Track & Field

The Ohio State Track & Field team did double duty this weekend, with athletes competing at both the Raleigh Relays at NC State and the Texas Relays at the University of Texas last weekend.

Performances of note in North Carolina include the women’s 4x100 relay team of Fatouma Conde, Nya Bussey, Sydney Bryant, and Leah Bertrand, who finished the finals race as runners-up and posted their season-best time of 43.79. Conde was joined by Columba Effiong, Chanler Robinson, and Bryannia Murphy in the 4x400 relay finals, in which they finished third with a season-best time of 3:35.88.

Janela Spencer boasted a top-10 finish in the women’s 100m hurdles, finishing sixth with a time of 13.17 in the finals.

Faith Bender won the women’s discus in Raleigh, with a best throw of 53.90m, while Carlos Aviles was the men’s discus runner-up with a best throw of 54.53m.

But perhaps the most impressive Raleigh showing came from Daniella Santos and Andrea Kuhn, who broke the program record in the 10,000m, the same record they broke last season. Their times are more than 17 seconds faster than any other woman in Buckeye history in the event.

Over in Texas, Evan Johnson led the Buckeye men in the hammer throw, with a personal-best throw of 58.19m.

Up next for the Buckeyes, they head to South Carolina for a meet this coming Saturday.

Rowing

The No. 12 Ohio State women’s rowing team hosted the Big Ten/ACC Duals in Columbus last weekend, facing off against No. 9 Michigan, No. 11 Virginia, and No. 15 Duke.

While the weather tried to interfere with the fun, delaying the morning session, ultimately it was the Buckeyes’ 1V4 that came out ahead, sweeping its races against Duke and Virginia. The 1V8 team split its races, defeating Duke in the morning before falling to Virginia in the afternoon.

Ohio State vs. Virginia in the 1v4 afternoon race. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/f6a7HmqpVU — Ohio State Rowing (@OhioStateWROW) March 30, 2024

Up next, they’ll host the OSU Regatta in Columbus this coming Saturday.

Men’s Volleyball

The No. 9 men’s volleyball team (17-8, 10-5) ended its road season in MIVA play with a 3-1 loss at Lindenwood last weekend.

Shane Wetzel led Ohio State with 14 kills and 7 digs. In the first set, Lindenwood jumped out to an early lead before the Buckeyes came alive to pull within one. From there, OSU kept it close, but eventually fell, 25-23, with the win coming on an Ohio State error.

The second set again saw Lindenwood with an early lead, though the Buckeyes eventually took the lead at 12-11. From there, the set went back and forth, with OSU again falling by a score of 25-23.

The third set went better for the Buckeyes when they turned the tables and jumped out to a 4-2 lead themselves. OSU took the set, 25-20.

Ohio State led 5-2 in the fourth set, but Lindenwood pulled ahead and ultimately did enough to break the Buckeyes’ momentum. The Lions took the win, 25-21 for the match victory.

Now, OSU is gearing up for its final two matches of the regular season—both at home. First up, they’ll face McKendree on Thursday. They’ll turn around to play again Friday against Maryville, marking OSU’s Senior Night game.

Tennis

The No. 12 Ohio State women’s tennis team (12-6, 5-1) is heating up, shutting out Rutgers, 4-0, in Columbus this past weekend to mark the Buckeyes’ fifth consecutive win.

It was the Buckeyes’ seventh shutout this year, propelled by singles victories from Shelly Bereznyak, Luciana Perry, and Akanksha Bhan, the latter two of whom also won in doubles. Sydni Ratliff and Audrey Spencer also posted doubles victories for the Buckeyes.

Next up, they hit the road, facing Penn State Wednesday in Happy Valley.

On the men’s side, the No. 1 team in the country remains undefeated in the conference after sweeping Purdue, 4-0, on Friday and Indiana, 7-0, on Sunday.

The Buckeyes are now 22-1 on the season, with both Jack Anthrop and Alexander Bernard remaining undefeated in singles.

In doubles play, a victory from Robert Cash and Bryce Nakashima brought Cash within four wins of Peter Kobelt’s program-record 139 career doubles wins.

They too will head to Happy Valley, where they will face Penn State on Friday afternoon.