Carlos Locklyn named new running backs coach; Scotty Middleton enters the portal

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
On the Gridiron
Ohio State hires Oregon’s Carlos Locklyn as running backs coach
Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Analyzing impact as Carlos Locklyn hired to coach running backs (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
5 things to know about Carlos Locklyn: OSU expected running backs coach
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Top RB’s react to Locklyn hiring and what it means for Ohio State running back recruiting
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Carlos Locklyn, THE RB coach— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 2, 2024
#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/DJ93s9m1UT
Ohio State notebook: O-line working to find best five midway through spring (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Luke Montgomery making move into ‘best five’ conversation on Buckeyes offensive line (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Seth McLaughlin “Head Over Heels” Happy to Be at Ohio State, Developing Command as Buckeyes’ Potential Starting Center
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Is Ohio State the most talented team entering 2024? pic.twitter.com/4a3z7Sys6R— PFF College (@PFF_College) March 31, 2024
After a disappointing 2023 season, Josh Fryar has put his head down and gone to work this offseason
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Few surprises so far among spring black stripe removals for Ohio State
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State freshman guard Scotty Middleton enters transfer portal after one season
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
#OhioState has offered Matt Allocco, a Princeton transfer and Hilliard Bradley product with one year of eligiblity remaining:https://t.co/qjqZ5EgujZ— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) April 1, 2024
Starting center Felix Okpara to return to Ohio State for junior season
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State women’s basketball assistant coach Wesley Brooks hired to lead Utah State
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Softball: Ohio State snaps Northwestern’s 11-game win streak with HUGE win on Sunday
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Gymnastics: Thackston and Snyder Win Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Now this is a big transfer portal move.
BREAKING: Industry veteran Steve Wiltfong joins On3 as VP of Recruiting & Transfer Portal https://t.co/45J7uMMCgv pic.twitter.com/SPp8UUets4— On3 (@On3sports) April 1, 2024
Loading comments...