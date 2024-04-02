 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carlos Locklyn named new running backs coach; Scotty Middleton enters the portal

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Brooke LaValley / USA TODAY NETWORK
On the Gridiron

Ohio State hires Oregon’s Carlos Locklyn as running backs coach
Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Analyzing impact as Carlos Locklyn hired to coach running backs (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

5 things to know about Carlos Locklyn: OSU expected running backs coach
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Top RB’s react to Locklyn hiring and what it means for Ohio State running back recruiting
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Ohio State notebook: O-line working to find best five midway through spring (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Luke Montgomery making move into ‘best five’ conversation on Buckeyes offensive line (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Seth McLaughlin “Head Over Heels” Happy to Be at Ohio State, Developing Command as Buckeyes’ Potential Starting Center
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

After a disappointing 2023 season, Josh Fryar has put his head down and gone to work this offseason
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Few surprises so far among spring black stripe removals for Ohio State
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State freshman guard Scotty Middleton enters transfer portal after one season
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Starting center Felix Okpara to return to Ohio State for junior season
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball assistant coach Wesley Brooks hired to lead Utah State
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Softball: Ohio State snaps Northwestern’s 11-game win streak with HUGE win on Sunday
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Gymnastics: Thackston and Snyder Win Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Now this is a big transfer portal move.

