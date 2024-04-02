Carlos Locklyn named new running backs coach; Scotty Middleton enters the portal

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Ohio State hires Oregon’s Carlos Locklyn as running backs coach

Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Analyzing impact as Carlos Locklyn hired to coach running backs (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

5 things to know about Carlos Locklyn: OSU expected running backs coach

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Top RB’s react to Locklyn hiring and what it means for Ohio State running back recruiting

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Ohio State notebook: O-line working to find best five midway through spring (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Luke Montgomery making move into ‘best five’ conversation on Buckeyes offensive line (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Seth McLaughlin “Head Over Heels” Happy to Be at Ohio State, Developing Command as Buckeyes’ Potential Starting Center

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Is Ohio State the most talented team entering 2024? pic.twitter.com/4a3z7Sys6R — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 31, 2024

After a disappointing 2023 season, Josh Fryar has put his head down and gone to work this offseason

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Few surprises so far among spring black stripe removals for Ohio State

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State freshman guard Scotty Middleton enters transfer portal after one season

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

#OhioState has offered Matt Allocco, a Princeton transfer and Hilliard Bradley product with one year of eligiblity remaining:https://t.co/qjqZ5EgujZ — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) April 1, 2024

Starting center Felix Okpara to return to Ohio State for junior season

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball assistant coach Wesley Brooks hired to lead Utah State

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Softball: Ohio State snaps Northwestern’s 11-game win streak with HUGE win on Sunday

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Gymnastics: Thackston and Snyder Win Big Ten Weekly Awards

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Now this is a big transfer portal move.