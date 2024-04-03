Meechie Madness: The reunion that signals Ohio State is ‘going for it’ in Diebler’s first season

The Ohio State men’s basketball team is eight days into the offseason, and one thing has become abundantly clear: Jake Diebler’s first team will be expected to compete for a Big Ten title next season.

When incoming athletic director Ross Bjork hired Diebler just over two weeks ago, he made it known that the expectations for the program had to elevate to a whole new level. Higher standards would accompany this new era of Ohio State basketball, as the results of the last two seasons have fallen well short of what should be expected at Ohio State. Simply making the NCAA Tournament — something Ohio State has not done since 2022 — will no longer suffice. Bjork wants the program in the NCAA Tournament on an annual basis, making deep runs in the tournament often, and competing at the top of the Big Ten every single year.

Another benefit of hiring Diebler was the perceived ability to retain the most important and potential-laden players already on a team that went 8-3 in its final 11 games last season. So far that benefit has paid off, as Ohio State has seen just one player who averaged 10+ minutes per game last year transfer away — Scotty Middleton.

Starting point guard/captain Bruce Thornton and starting center Felix Okpara both announced that they would be returning for their junior years this week. Roddy Gayle has not made any such announcement, but he also has not entered the transfer portal or made any indication that he’s leaving.

On top of that returning core, Diebler made a big-time splash in the transfer portal on Tuesday night when former Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson announced that he would be transferring back after spending the last two seasons at South Carolina.

Johnson played at Ohio State from 2020-22 and was in the same 2020 recruiting class that included Zed Key and Gene Brown. He was originally in the 2021 class but re-classified in November 2020 to the class of 2020, graduated high school early, and enrolled at Ohio State for the spring semester. In his first two seasons, Meechie averaged 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. He played 5.8 minutes per game as a freshman, and 17.7 minutes per game as a sophomore.

He then transferred to South Carolina, where he played for Lamont Paris — a Findlay native. Johnson earned All-SEC honors this past season, averaging a team-high 14.1 points per game and leading the Gamecocks back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. While his shooting percentages and efficiency aren’t off the charts (Johnson shot 39.9% last season overall and 32.1% from beyond the arc, while taking a team-high 11.8 shots per game), he did score in double-digits in 22 of South Carolina’s 33 games. He scored 20 or more points 10 different times last season.

Diebler was hired as an assistant in April 2019 — four months before Johnson committed to play at Ohio State. While he wasn’t a primary recruiter for Johnson, he was an assistant coach working with guards during Johnson’s first stint at Ohio State. Bringing him back gives the first-year head coach the best backcourt in the Big Ten, and possibly one of the best in the country.

The trio of Thornton, Gayle, and Johnson combined to score 44.3 points per game last season, and all three played at least 29 minutes per game. It’s possible Diebler starts all three guards and tries to revamp a slow, half-court-oriented Ohio State offense that has ranked 238, 274, 280, 251, 289, 247, and 251 in adjusted tempo over the last seven seasons. Diebler has not kept it a secret that he wants to be aggressive and push the pace, and starting the entire trio of guards would do that.

However, all three of those guards also shot below 34% from three-point range last season, and Gayle is the tallest of the trio at 6-foot-4. It would be a fast lineup, but those three plus Felix Okpara would also be a poor shooting lineup, not to mention undersized. Because of that, it seems just as likely that Johnson will come off the bench and play 20-25 minutes per game, with Diebler rotating his guards constantly to keep all three fresh. Dropping Thornton and Gayle by even a minute or two per game, plus 20-25 minutes per game from Johnson, could help all three reach an even higher level and give Diebler one of the best backcourts in the nation.

On top of the guard trio, keeping Okpara — an incumbent starter — on the team was critical as well. The to-be junior was second in the Big Ten in blocks last season and finished the year scoring in double-digits in all three NIT games. Prior to the NIT, Okpara had scored 10+ points just six times in 32 regular-season games. The 6-foot-11 big man from Lagos, Nigeria could have a huge junior season after ending this year on a high note.

Devin Royal, a to-be sophomore from Pickerington, didn’t get a ton of run early in the season, but led the Buckeyes in scoring in a road win at Michigan State on Feb. 25 and averaged 8.4 points in 17.3 minutes per game from that point on (nine games). He’s expected to step into the starting lineup as a sophomore and see his production rise with more minutes, given he can stay out of foul trouble and stay on the floor.

Plus, by going after Johnson right away, Ohio State’s NIL Collective, THE Foundation, has shown that it is willing to step up and take big swings for men’s basketball. With one scholarship still available and the transfer portal open for four more weeks, the Buckeyes will be making at least one more addition via the portal. It will need to be a forward who can slide into the lineup next to Royal, and preferably someone who can knock down threes and extend defenses to the perimeter, since Ohio State very much lacks that ability as things currently stand.

Despite the loss of Middleton, Diebler has earned a passing grade so far this spring by bringing back the core of the team, plus bringing Meechie Johnson back to where it all started. With the talent assembled on this roster, there will not be a “rebuilding year” or a “buffer year” for the first-year head coach. The Buckeyes have the talent to tangle with the best of the best, which is exactly what Bjork — and Ohio State fans — are expecting come November.