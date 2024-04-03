Four-star Ohio State defensive line target to announce commitment today

The Ohio State football team has been on quite the recruiting roll lately, picking up four major commitments over last weekend alone. The coaching staff is hoping that this trend will continue today when four-star defensive lineman Landon Rink announces his commitment, but I hope that Larry Johnson and company aren’t holding their collective breath.

Rink is currently rated as the No. 315 player in the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 36 d-lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Cypress, Texas native is currently regarded as the No. 53 player in the Lonestar State. He currently holds offers from 40 schools, including OSU, but his decision is believed to be down to three options, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

Rink paid a visit to Columbus on the weekend of March 18 and he has since locked in a June official visit to Penn State, and taken a trip to USC and Texas A&M. The fact that Rink was in College Station just last week does give something of an indication as to where he is leaning.

Currently, Rink has five crystal ball predictions on 247Sports, and all of them are in favor of the Aggies, including one from Ohio State recruiting expert Bill Kurelic that was logged on Tuesday afternoon. Kurelic’s prediction joins some of the most plugged-in recruiting analysts in the business, so unless Rink has orchestrated one of the biggest misdirections in recent commitment history, chances are that there will not be any BOOMs coming out of the Woody at 10 a.m. ET when he makes his announcement.

Quick Hits:

Over the weekend, lost amongst all of the BOOMs, Ohio State picked up a crystal ball for UMass running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams. Having played three seasons with the Minute Men and two with Rutgers, he still has one season of eligibility remaining thanks to a red-shirt and a COVID bonus year.

Lynch-Adams is a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in northeast Ohio, so this would be somewhat of a homecoming for the back. In 2023, Lynch-Adams ran for 1,157 and 12 touchdowns on 236 carries. He also had 118 receiving yards as well. The Buckeye running back room is already quite crowded with Treveyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins leading the way and Dallan Hayden on deck. There are also true freshmen James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon.

However, if Hayden decides to enter the portal himself following spring practice, that would open up an opportunity for a veteran back to step in and be the bridge between the current stars and the future stars. The crystal ball came from UMass insider Mike Traini, so take it with a grain of salt. But, if Kurelic, Wiltfong, or Helwagen start making similar predictions, then you probably want to start taking it seriously.

On Tuesday, four-star safety Jadyn Hudson announced that he was down to four schools, Ohio State, Tennessee, UCLA, and USC. In February, the No. 134 player in the country picked up two crystal balls in favor of the Oregon Ducks... a team that did not make his finalists list.