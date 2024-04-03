Bucketheads Podcast: Meechie Johnson is a Buckeye once again

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On episode 115 of the Bucketheads Podcast, Connor and Justin talk about a former Buckeye who is returning to Columbus.

Meechie Johnson, who played two years at Ohio State before transferring and playing two years at South Carolina, is coming back to Ohio State for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Also, Scotty Middleton has announced he is transferring, and Felix Okpara and Bruce Thornton have announced they will be returning for their junior seasons with the Buckeyes. We react to all the news, plus talk about other transfers Ohio State could add in the next month.

