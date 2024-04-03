Meechie Johnson, Bruce Thornton return to Ohio State; Justin Frye on offensive line changes

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

What Ryan Day said about hire of Carlos Locklyn as OSU RB coach

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Are you willing to make sacrifices for your dreams? If you are not willing to sacrifice for your dreams then your dreams will become the sacrifice. Trust the process of your path, evolution and growth - #WalkOnCoach#Jeremiah29:11 pic.twitter.com/dlVQnZMD0e — WalkOnCoach (@Locklyn33) April 2, 2024

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player are we hoping to hear/see more of this offseason

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

What We Learned from Justin Frye with Buckeyes offensive line pecking order beginning to shake out (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Luke Montgomery Getting Acclimated at Right. Guard, Focused on Improving Each Day as He Competes for Starting Job

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Free-agent RB JK Dobbins is currently in Kansas City on a visit with the Chiefs per his agency LAA Sports & Entertainment



The former Ravens starting running back “is expected to have a home very soon.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2024

Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith continues to impress, making case to start as a freshman

Patrick Murphy, 247Sports

Emeka Egbuka leading Buckeyes receiver room through spring practice (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Welcome back, old friend: Meechie Johnson announces he will transfer back to Ohio State

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Bruce Thornton to return to Ohio State for his junior season

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Meechie Madness: The reunion that signals Ohio State is ‘going for it’ in Diebler’s first season

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jake Diebler Ensures a Core to Build Around for 2024-25 With Two Retentions, One Addition in 22-Hour Span

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Matt Allocco experiencing busy recruitment as Ohio State, others pursue

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Felix Okpara explains his decision to stay at Ohio State

Dushawn London, 247Sports

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State spring sport storylines other than football you should be following

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Lacrosse: Fyock Tabbed B1G Freshman of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Alexander, Tyack Receive Weekly Awards

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Thackston and Snyder Win Big Ten Weekly Awards

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

