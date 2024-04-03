 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Meechie Johnson, Bruce Thornton return to Ohio State; Justin Frye on offensive line changes

All the Buckeye news that’s fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Ohio State vs Villanova Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Tamanini Matt Tamanini is the co-managing editor of Land-Grant Holy Land having joined the site in 2016.

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

What Ryan Day said about hire of Carlos Locklyn as OSU RB coach
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player are we hoping to hear/see more of this offseason
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

What We Learned from Justin Frye with Buckeyes offensive line pecking order beginning to shake out (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Luke Montgomery Getting Acclimated at Right. Guard, Focused on Improving Each Day as He Competes for Starting Job
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith continues to impress, making case to start as a freshman
Patrick Murphy, 247Sports

Emeka Egbuka leading Buckeyes receiver room through spring practice (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Welcome back, old friend: Meechie Johnson announces he will transfer back to Ohio State
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Bruce Thornton to return to Ohio State for his junior season
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Meechie Madness: The reunion that signals Ohio State is ‘going for it’ in Diebler’s first season
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jake Diebler Ensures a Core to Build Around for 2024-25 With Two Retentions, One Addition in 22-Hour Span
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Matt Allocco experiencing busy recruitment as Ohio State, others pursue
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Felix Okpara explains his decision to stay at Ohio State
Dushawn London, 247Sports

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State spring sport storylines other than football you should be following
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Lacrosse: Fyock Tabbed B1G Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Alexander, Tyack Receive Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Thackston and Snyder Win Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

#DevelopedHere

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...