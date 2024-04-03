Meechie Johnson, Bruce Thornton return to Ohio State; Justin Frye on offensive line changes

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
What Ryan Day said about hire of Carlos Locklyn as OSU RB coach
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Are you willing to make sacrifices for your dreams? If you are not willing to sacrifice for your dreams then your dreams will become the sacrifice. Trust the process of your path, evolution and growth - #WalkOnCoach#Jeremiah29:11 pic.twitter.com/dlVQnZMD0e— WalkOnCoach (@Locklyn33) April 2, 2024
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player are we hoping to hear/see more of this offseason
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
What We Learned from Justin Frye with Buckeyes offensive line pecking order beginning to shake out (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Luke Montgomery Getting Acclimated at Right. Guard, Focused on Improving Each Day as He Competes for Starting Job
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Free-agent RB JK Dobbins is currently in Kansas City on a visit with the Chiefs per his agency LAA Sports & Entertainment— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2024
The former Ravens starting running back “is expected to have a home very soon.”
Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith continues to impress, making case to start as a freshman
Patrick Murphy, 247Sports
Emeka Egbuka leading Buckeyes receiver room through spring practice (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
Welcome back, old friend: Meechie Johnson announces he will transfer back to Ohio State
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Back Home #OH pic.twitter.com/Qhlc2wq0S4— Meechie Johnson (@MeechieJohnson0) April 2, 2024
Bruce Thornton to return to Ohio State for his junior season
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Meechie Madness: The reunion that signals Ohio State is ‘going for it’ in Diebler’s first season
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jake Diebler Ensures a Core to Build Around for 2024-25 With Two Retentions, One Addition in 22-Hour Span
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
@TheFoundation1_ pic.twitter.com/mgyUjLM3lF— Bruce Thornton (@Bruce2T_) April 2, 2024
Matt Allocco experiencing busy recruitment as Ohio State, others pursue
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Felix Okpara explains his decision to stay at Ohio State
Dushawn London, 247Sports
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State spring sport storylines other than football you should be following
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Lacrosse: Fyock Tabbed B1G Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Lacrosse: Alexander, Tyack Receive Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Gymnastics: Thackston and Snyder Win Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
#DevelopedHere
