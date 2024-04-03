Ohio State women’s basketball guard Rikki Harris enters transfer portal

Wednesday, a third member of the 2023-24 Ohio State women’s basketball team entered their name into the transfer portal. This time it’s fan favorite and five-year Buckeye guard Rikki Harris.

Coming out of high school from North Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, Harris joined the Buckeyes as a five-star recruit and No. 24 overall in the 2019 recruiting class. The guard entered as a member of a strong class of fellow freshmen like guards Jacy Sheldon, Madison Greene, and forward Rebeka Mikulasikova.

After suffering an injury early in her collegiate career, resulting in a redshirt season for 2019-20, Harris became a player that head coach Kevin McGuff relied on in the past four seasons.

Harris’ second season began a stretch where whatever Ohio State needed, she provided. The guard went from a guard providing defense and energy off the bench to a starter for the Buckeyes’ Sweet Sixteen run in 2022. Harris stepped in when guard Kateri Poole lost her starting point guard role to Sheldon. That put Harris in the third guard position, flexing between defense around the court to sliding into the paint to guard opposing forwards.

In the 2022-23 season, Harris went from defensive guard to starting point guard. Following injuries to Sheldon and Greene, Harris led the Buckeyes offense. It was Harris’ first time playing point guard since high school. She led Ohio State through the end of the regular season, starting 19 games for McGuff until Sheldon returned from a foot injury in the postseason.

This year, Harris appeared in 31 games, all from the bench, missing only one appearance due to illness. It was a role where Harris came in as the first or second guard off the bench behind the Sheldon and Celeste Taylor starting duo.

Following Ohio State’s loss to the Duke Blue Devils in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament, Harris was asked if she would return for her final year, the extra year afforded to players impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris said it was a question for Coach McGuff.

When asked, McGuff said he would be meeting with every player before any decisions or announcements would be made. Wednesday’s announcement confirms the result of that conversation.

Statistically, Harris’ 22022-23 season was the guard’s best as a Buckeye, averaging 7.1 points and 4.3 rebounds but Harris was more than on-court ability. Harris was a leader for Ohio State alongside Sheldon, Greene, and Taylor. Now that leadership will finish its college career elsewhere.

Harris’ announcement follows guards Emma Shumate and Diana Collins who also announced their addition to the portal.

It leaves the Scarlet and Gray with Greene, Kaia Henderson, and Kennedy Cambridge as the only returning guards on the roster. However, there’s the addition of No. 1 overall point guard recruit Jaloni Cambridge and fellow freshman Ava Watson that adds to Ohio State’s numbers.