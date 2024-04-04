 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: March Madness delivers, Jeremiah Smith balls out, and Ryan Day poaches a Duck

The new Hangout crew discusses the unquestioned awesomeness of the NCAA basketball tournament(s), as well as the potential of Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Day’s most recent coaching hire.

By Josh Dooley
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Justin Golba as they discuss Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Justin discuss the respective NCAA Tournaments and what makes them both great. Are we headed for inevitable UConn and South Carolina titles, or can someone step up and take down the favorites?

Then, we moved on to the Buckeyes men’s basketball team, talked about the transfer portal, and reacted to breaking news as we were recording.

To close, we discuss the Buckeyes football team and the recent praise of Jeremiah Smith, CJ Hicks, and Sonny Styles.

NOTE: This was recorded before Roddy Gayle entered the transfer portal, and does not consist of our thoughts on that.

Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

