Looking ahead to the 2024-25 Ohio State women’s basketball team

Lately, the news surrounding Ohio State women’s basketball has all focused on exits. First, it was from the NCAA Tournament, losing in the Second Round to the Duke Blue Devils, after going up 16 points in the first half. Then, the hiring of assistant coach Wesley Brooks to lead Utah State’s program. On the court, it was three transfer portal announcements, with the third hitting fans the worst of all.

Where does all of this leave the Buckeyes next season? Here’s the good, the bad, and the unknown...

Guards

The biggest hit this offseason is in the backcourt. For five years, Jacy Sheldon has led the Scarlet and Gray offensively and defensively. Now, the career Buckeye is gone, destined for professional basketball. Along with Sheldon is one-year Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor. The shooting guard who led the Big Ten in defensive rating and steals joins Sheldon in the WNBA Draft pool of available players.

Those were the involuntary departures, after all NCAA eligibility only goes so far. However, all three transfers depleted the guard numbers for the Buckeyes.

Emma Shumate and Diana Collins were the first two in the portal. Both players found time on the court this year, but not consistently or as much as both themselves and fans would’ve liked. Shumate averaged 9.6 minutes, and Collins slightly more with 9.9.

Their absence made sense for the 2023-24 season. After all, the underclassmen were behind a group of five guards with Sheldon, Taylor, Madison Greene, Rikki Harris, and Taylor Thierry. There are, of course, arguments for creating stronger depth, but those are now a moot point with the pair looking for greener pastures outside of Columbus.

Even with the transfer announcements, there was still a strong returning group and a pair of incoming freshmen. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, it took a hit Wednesday when Harris added her name to the list of players going into the portal.

Harris only missed one game for Ohio State this season due to illness. For all other 31 games, Harris came off the bench to provide defense, being an occasional deep shooting threat and doing whatever was needed for head coach Kevin McGuff.

The five-year Buckeye, one season as a redshirt, has played every position but center in the last three seasons, showing versatility and leadership through the years.

That transfer especially adds a wrinkle to next season’s team.

Next season’s Ohio State team will have Greene as the lone guard anchor. Thierry plays a third-guard role but doesn’t fit a single position. The soon-to-be senior plays everywhere on the court and doesn’t fit a traditional guard role. There’s also sophomore Kaia Henderson and redshirt Kennedy Cambridge.

Henderson played 111 minutes in two seasons, averaging 4.5 minutes for the Buckeyes this season, all in moments where the game was not competitive. For Cambridge, she was redshirted by Coach McGuff, giving her three seasons with Ohio State. Before the Buckeyes, Cambridge played for the Kentucky Wildcats and prides herself on her defensive ability.

Greene’s natural position is point guard, but knee injuries have plagued the redshirt senior. Due to season-ending knee injuries in two consecutive seasons, the Pickerington, Ohio native didn’t start a game this season but contributed off the bench.

Alongside the duo of Greene and Henderson, the only expected guards on the roster are freshmen, but one has the potential to be extraordinary.

Jaloni Cambridge, Kennedy Cambridge’s younger sister, has all the potential to come into the Buckeyes’ side and start day one as Coach McGuff’s point guard. At the McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday, Cambridge showed her abilities. Cambridge runs the court while reading it, drawing attention and finding teammates or turning on another gear to get to the basket.

That could mean Greene slides over to a shooting guard role or the Buckeyes are active in the transfer portal and bring in a starting-caliber guard to strengthen the position.

Plus, incoming four-star freshman Ava Watson. The Georgia native won the player of the year honor for her region in high school. Will she go the way of other guards like Shumate and Collins who entered the team and left without seeing the court?

Regardless of who’s coming in, it wasn’t going to be possible to immediately replace the impact of Sheldon and Taylor, but due to transfers, the position has more question marks around it.

Forwards and Center

Before all the transfer announcements, the forward role was the one needing the most attention. Outside of returning forward Cotie McMahon, who publicly committed to staying with Ohio State, the turnover was big.

Do you think Cotie McMahon hits the transfer portal out of Ohio State?? — E J (@EJayArrow) March 24, 2024

Buckeye for lifeeeee ❤️ — cotie (@cotiemcmahon23) March 24, 2024

The Buckeyes lost Rebeka Mikulášiková, Taiyier Parks, and Eboni Walker, for whom Ohio State was trying to find an extra redshirt-eligible season, but as of publishing, there’s no update on that status.

That leaves an obvious gap at the five-position. Mikulášiková played the de facto center position over the last three seasons, playing more games than any other Buckeye in that timespan. Parks came in last season as reinforcement, playing a more physical, traditional, post position compared to Mikulášiková’s Euro forward deep shooting threat.

Especially without Walker, who left the team late in the season, only to return for the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State’s an obvious candidate for a big in the transfer portal. Only one player on the current roster fits the post-player model, freshman Faith Carson.

Carson joined the Buckeyes as a freshman but sat behind three other post players in the depth chart. That and a midseason injury absence meant Carson only played 1.7 minutes per game in seven appearances.

Thierry is the likeliest name to slide into that starting five-position. In smaller sets, Coach McGuff’s used Thierry as the team’s center because of her jumping ability and agility, but that’s not sustainable in a conference featuring strong post players like Illinois Fighting Illini’s Kendall Bostic and UCLA center Lauren Betts.

Outside of any transfers, Ohio State brings in three freshmen to reinforce the position. Forwards Ella Hobbs, Seini Hicks and Elsa Lemmilä.

Hobbs and Lemmilä will be in the group of players, with Carson, inside the paint. Hobbs is a 6-foot-3 forward out of Concord, North Carolina, who will bring physicality. The incoming freshman can back players into the post, hit shots inside, or find teammates around the arc.

Lemmilä is a 6-foot-6 Finnish youth international who has agility in the paint and size the Buckeyes haven’t had in years. Could either of the two earn a spot starting, due to the light depth chart?

No matter which way McGuff goes, rebounding is an area the team’s lacked consistency in for the past three seasons.

Here’s how the team roster looks, at the time of publishing:

Incoming Transfers

The question on every college basketball fan’s mind is the transfer portal. Especially for Buckeye fans considering the recent losses to the roster.

On Wednesday, an Ohioan’s addition to the portal grabbed attention. Oregon Ducks’ sophomore Grace VanSlooten, out of Toledo, Ohio, announced her intent to leave.

thank you university of oregon for the past 2 years. i appreciate all of the support i have received and i will always be grateful for my time in eugene. after carefully considering my future, i have decided to enter the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/qt2jXkNtFs — grace vanslooten (@gvanslooten40) April 3, 2024

VanSlooten, who entered the NCAA out of IMG Academy in Florida, was the No. 14 ranked prospect out of high school, choosing to go to the Pacific Northwest. This season, the 6-foot-3 forward averaged 15 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for the Ducks. She also has experience playing with an Ohio State star.

In the 2023 offseason, VanSlooten also played alongside McMahon on Team USA’s U19 side. The pair of Ohioans brought home gold for the Red, White & Blue at the U19 World Cup, in Spain. Also in 2022, in Argentina at the U18 FIBA Americas Cup, also bringing home gold.

Could VanSlooten follow in the footsteps of former Buckeye Taylor Mikesell and leave Oregon for her home in Ohio? She is one of hundreds of players in the portal, all looking for another school.

With the Buckeyes’ season over, McGuff is already in General Manager mode. It’s likely that the roster fans see now, including incoming freshmen, could look much different by the time games start in the late fall.