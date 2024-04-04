Ohio State hires former TTUN coordinator; Gayle enters portal, Royal to return

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Buckeyes hire former Michigan offensive coordinator Drevno
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Quick Nits: James Laurinaitis Says Sonny Styles Has Made a “Smooth Transition” to LB, Caleb Downs Calls Ohio State “The Place to Be” And Quinshon Judkins Is Excited to Work With Carlos Locklyn
Chase Brown, Dan Hope, Garrick Hodge, and Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Day 1 as a Buckeye ✅— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 3, 2024
@Locklyn33 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/NSL6f8IL8g
Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs dismisses transfer rumors
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Quietly confident Caleb Downs looking to build on stellar freshman season
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
I’M HERE: Caleb Downs embracing life, opportunity in Buckeyes secondary (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Oh, C.J.’s about to COOK!
Blockbuster: Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5tIJGkve6t— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024
James Laurinaitis seeing depth developing at linebacker: ‘I think it’s got to be that iron sharpens iron’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
What OSU running backs saw in first practice with Carlos Locklyn
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
Ohio State sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. to enter transfer portal after two seasons
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Devin Royal returning to Ohio State for his sophomore season
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
April 3, 2024
Ohio State women’s basketball guard Rikki Harris enters transfer portal
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Assistant coach Brandon Bailey leaving Ohio State for DePaul
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Meechie Madness: The reunion that signals Ohio State is ‘going for it’ in Diebler’s first season
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State coach Jake Diebler trying to build Buckeyes roster
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
A nice message from @MeechieJohnson0 as he is back with @OhioStateHoops playing for the home team! Go Bucks! pic.twitter.com/NNHwR6a4m9— THE Foundation (@TheFoundation1_) April 3, 2024
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Tennis: No. 12 Buckeyes Blank Penn State on the Road, 7-0
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Lacrosse: Fyock Tabbed B1G Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Lacrosse: Alexander, Tyack Receive Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This is awesome. Congrats, Evan.
Some exciting news: I will be leaving my job to go full time with my college basketball analytics work at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax!— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) April 3, 2024
I started this site in 2020 as a fun side project while finishing my Ph.D. Today, because of all of the coaches, media members, and fans who use it…
