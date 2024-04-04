Ohio State hires former TTUN coordinator; Gayle enters portal, Royal to return

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes hire former Michigan offensive coordinator Drevno

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick Nits: James Laurinaitis Says Sonny Styles Has Made a “Smooth Transition” to LB, Caleb Downs Calls Ohio State “The Place to Be” And Quinshon Judkins Is Excited to Work With Carlos Locklyn

Chase Brown, Dan Hope, Garrick Hodge, and Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs dismisses transfer rumors

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Quietly confident Caleb Downs looking to build on stellar freshman season

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

I’M HERE: Caleb Downs embracing life, opportunity in Buckeyes secondary (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Oh, C.J.’s about to COOK!

Blockbuster: Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5tIJGkve6t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

James Laurinaitis seeing depth developing at linebacker: ‘I think it’s got to be that iron sharpens iron’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What OSU running backs saw in first practice with Carlos Locklyn

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Ohio State sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. to enter transfer portal after two seasons

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Devin Royal returning to Ohio State for his sophomore season

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball guard Rikki Harris enters transfer portal

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Assistant coach Brandon Bailey leaving Ohio State for DePaul

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Meechie Madness: The reunion that signals Ohio State is ‘going for it’ in Diebler’s first season

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State coach Jake Diebler trying to build Buckeyes roster

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

A nice message from @MeechieJohnson0 as he is back with @OhioStateHoops playing for the home team! Go Bucks! pic.twitter.com/NNHwR6a4m9 — THE Foundation (@TheFoundation1_) April 3, 2024

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Tennis: No. 12 Buckeyes Blank Penn State on the Road, 7-0

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Lacrosse: Fyock Tabbed B1G Freshman of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Alexander, Tyack Receive Weekly Awards

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is awesome. Congrats, Evan.