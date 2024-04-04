 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ohio State hires former TTUN coordinator; Gayle enters portal, Royal to return

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-Ohio State vs Illinois Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
On the Gridiron

Buckeyes hire former Michigan offensive coordinator Drevno
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick Nits: James Laurinaitis Says Sonny Styles Has Made a “Smooth Transition” to LB, Caleb Downs Calls Ohio State “The Place to Be” And Quinshon Judkins Is Excited to Work With Carlos Locklyn
Chase Brown, Dan Hope, Garrick Hodge, and Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs dismisses transfer rumors
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Quietly confident Caleb Downs looking to build on stellar freshman season
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

I’M HERE: Caleb Downs embracing life, opportunity in Buckeyes secondary (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Oh, C.J.’s about to COOK!

James Laurinaitis seeing depth developing at linebacker: ‘I think it’s got to be that iron sharpens iron’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What OSU running backs saw in first practice with Carlos Locklyn
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Ohio State sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. to enter transfer portal after two seasons
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Devin Royal returning to Ohio State for his sophomore season
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball guard Rikki Harris enters transfer portal
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Assistant coach Brandon Bailey leaving Ohio State for DePaul
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Meechie Madness: The reunion that signals Ohio State is ‘going for it’ in Diebler’s first season
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State coach Jake Diebler trying to build Buckeyes roster
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Tennis: No. 12 Buckeyes Blank Penn State on the Road, 7-0
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Lacrosse: Fyock Tabbed B1G Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Alexander, Tyack Receive Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is awesome. Congrats, Evan.

