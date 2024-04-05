I-80 Football Show: March is for women’s basketball

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Podcast Network’s I-80 Football Show. On this show, we travel down I-80 to talk all things Big Ten Football. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to for the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

If you, like 12 million other people, were in front of your TV watching the Women’s NCAA Tournament, you witnessed two great games. In this episode of the I-80 Football Show, we break down the two games, including LSU head coach Kim Mulkey’s questionable game plan against Caitlin Clark.

Clark is a generational talent, and Mulkey was content to let her do whatever she wanted, refusing to make adjustments even when star center Angel Reeses re-aggravated an ankle injury and point guard Hailey Van Lith struggled to slow Clark down. Ultimately, Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes avenged their loss from last year’s national championship game and head to the Final Four to play UConn.

In the other game, we saw what it looked like when a coach had respect for an opposing team's player. UConn was intent on making it hard on USC star freshman JuJu Smith, throwing every type of defensive look at her. Smith still ended up having a good game, but the UConn pressure was too much to overcome, especially with Paige Bueckers playing an amazing game in her first tournament back from injury.

Lastly, the guys discuss the impact these players have had on college basketball and the positives and negatives of the social media debates around Monday’s games. Stay tuned, as the tournament isn’t over. Two of the best players in the 2020 recruiting class will face off, while undefeated South Carolina is looking to spoil NC State's magical run en route to another championship appearance.

