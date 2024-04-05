Ohio State offers 2025 RB, five-star 2026 safety to visit on Friday

Though spring football is starting to wind down with just over a week left, Ohio State is set to bring in more of its top targets on the recruiting trail. Rarely seeing any down time in this program, the coaching staff — now fully set in place — is hard at work and looking to continue building this impressive 2025 class.

Buckeyes offer new 2025 running back

Now that Ohio State has its running back coach, there are new names that are being offered. Guys that were on Carlos Locklyn’s radar while at Oregon may not have been on Ohio State’s big board, but the picture is starting to get more clear with him finally in Columbus.

No, that doesn’t mean that the Buckeyes are going to stray from their top targeted recruits at the position, but it does mean that newer names could join the likes of the others to hear from this coaching staff. Thursday being another example of new names being introduced, Ohio State sent out another offer in the 2025 class to the newest running back prospect.

Making their way into Illinois, Dierre Hill is now the recipient of an Ohio State offer. The No. 104 player nationally and the ninth-best at his position, Hill is also the No. 3 prospect in Illinois per the 247Sports Composite. A 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star, nearly 20 schools have thrown their name into the mix, with Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oregon being some of the bigger programs to take notice.

The Buckeyes have recruited well in Illinois as of late, and a new position coach brings excitement to what Ohio State is building. As it’s been touched on several times already, the staff has offered a handful of top running backs in this current class, with their own in-state players being among the top priorities.

Though some names may be higher on the pecking board, like the Jordan Davisons and Bo Jacksons of the world, it’s important to keep options open, and Ohio State is doing just that. Look for Locklyn to get Hill on campus before the spring is over, and if so, things get a little bit more serious with the talented running back as a potential candidate.

Quick Hits

Expecting more of the nation’s top players this weekend, it gets started later today with Georgia native, Zelus Hicks. A 6-foot-2, 180 pound safety, Hicks is the No. 12 player nationally and the second-best safety in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

With well over 20 offers to his name, the Buckeyes join the likes of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, USC, and many others to offer this early on. Ohio State’s 2025 safety class is starting to come together, and the Buckeyes are hoping two more will seal the deal. If that happens in the near future, even more time can be devoted to the 2026 class, where Ohio State will again look to bring in the top players the country has to offer.