Dallan Hayden still working to be in OSU’s rotation, women’s basketball WNBA draft entrants

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Four Buckeyes building momentum for final week of spring camp (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Always a step ahead, Caleb Downs’ preparation is what makes him special (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Marvin Harrison Jr. is WR1 in the 2024 NFL Draft; don’t overthink it

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘Confident’ Dallan Hayden is staying positive, putting in the work to be in Ohio State’s rotation in 2024

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Josh Simmons looking for big steps forward in Year 2 at Ohio State (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

‘On the rise’ Jayden Bonsu becoming intriguing option at safety for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Nice to be a college football player and have a Major League Baseball team pay you:

Excited to announce I am a CHISOX Athlete. Let’s go, @whitesox! pic.twitter.com/Di0gEk71T6 — Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) April 4, 2024

B1G Thoughts: Should the Big Ten be concerned about USC?

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

James Laurinaitis seeing depth developing at linebacker: ‘I think it’s got to be that iron sharpens iron’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Four Ohio State women’s basketball players declare for WNBA Draft

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Looking ahead to the 2024-25 Ohio State women’s basketball team

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Last night at the college three-point competition:

☄️ Jamison is moving on to round ✌️ after finishing round one of the 3-Point Championship with a score of 23 pic.twitter.com/2cFI8SdnQT — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) April 5, 2024

Meechie Johnson Brings Offensive Skill Set Distinct From Roddy Gayle Jr.’s Adjusts Ohio State’s Portal Strategy Moving Forward

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State baseball hits the road this weekend for three games at Nebraska

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Advances to Regional Final, Scores a 196.975

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State Comes Back to Win 3-2 Over McKendree

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I can’t wait for this one: