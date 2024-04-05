Dallan Hayden still working to be in OSU’s rotation, women’s basketball WNBA draft entrants

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Four Buckeyes building momentum for final week of spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Always a step ahead, Caleb Downs’ preparation is what makes him special (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Best Helmet in CFB— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 4, 2024
#GoBucks | @247Sports pic.twitter.com/FxzFAtZtYz
Marvin Harrison Jr. is WR1 in the 2024 NFL Draft; don’t overthink it
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
‘Confident’ Dallan Hayden is staying positive, putting in the work to be in Ohio State’s rotation in 2024
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Josh Simmons looking for big steps forward in Year 2 at Ohio State (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
‘On the rise’ Jayden Bonsu becoming intriguing option at safety for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Nice to be a college football player and have a Major League Baseball team pay you:
Excited to announce I am a CHISOX Athlete. Let’s go, @whitesox! pic.twitter.com/Di0gEk71T6— Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) April 4, 2024
B1G Thoughts: Should the Big Ten be concerned about USC?
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
James Laurinaitis seeing depth developing at linebacker: ‘I think it’s got to be that iron sharpens iron’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Four Ohio State women’s basketball players declare for WNBA Draft
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Looking ahead to the 2024-25 Ohio State women’s basketball team
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Last night at the college three-point competition:
☄️ Jamison is moving on to round ✌️ after finishing round one of the 3-Point Championship with a score of 23 pic.twitter.com/2cFI8SdnQT— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) April 5, 2024
Meechie Johnson Brings Offensive Skill Set Distinct From Roddy Gayle Jr.’s Adjusts Ohio State’s Portal Strategy Moving Forward
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State baseball hits the road this weekend for three games at Nebraska
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes keep dancing! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/11enTl1JXD— Ohio State WGYM (@OhioStateWGYM) April 5, 2024
Women’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Advances to Regional Final, Scores a 196.975
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State Comes Back to Win 3-2 Over McKendree
Ohio State Athletics
