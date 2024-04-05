 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallan Hayden still working to be in OSU’s rotation, women’s basketball WNBA draft entrants

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
On the Gridiron

Four Buckeyes building momentum for final week of spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Always a step ahead, Caleb Downs’ preparation is what makes him special (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Marvin Harrison Jr. is WR1 in the 2024 NFL Draft; don’t overthink it
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘Confident’ Dallan Hayden is staying positive, putting in the work to be in Ohio State’s rotation in 2024
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Josh Simmons looking for big steps forward in Year 2 at Ohio State (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

‘On the rise’ Jayden Bonsu becoming intriguing option at safety for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Nice to be a college football player and have a Major League Baseball team pay you:

B1G Thoughts: Should the Big Ten be concerned about USC?
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

James Laurinaitis seeing depth developing at linebacker: ‘I think it’s got to be that iron sharpens iron’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Four Ohio State women’s basketball players declare for WNBA Draft
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Looking ahead to the 2024-25 Ohio State women’s basketball team
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Last night at the college three-point competition:

Meechie Johnson Brings Offensive Skill Set Distinct From Roddy Gayle Jr.’s Adjusts Ohio State’s Portal Strategy Moving Forward
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State baseball hits the road this weekend for three games at Nebraska
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Advances to Regional Final, Scores a 196.975
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State Comes Back to Win 3-2 Over McKendree
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I can’t wait for this one:

