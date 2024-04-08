Ohio State the leader in the clubhouse for top RB target, five-star LB to visit for spring game

Ohio State is nearing the end of its spring workout period, all culminating in this Saturday’s spring game in Ohio Stadium at noon. As a result, a ton of focus this week will be on the current roster wrapping up its early preparations for the 2024 football season.

However, while the spring game will be a chance for fans to get a first glimpse at this year’s roster, it will also provide a valuable recruiting tool for the coaching staff to show top targets something as close to a game day atmosphere as you can get in early April. The visit list will surely be an impressive one come Saturday, but more on that in a bit...

Ohio State leading the pack for top RB target

Over the weekend, Ohio State received yet another prediction in its favor to land four-star 2025 running back Jordon Davison. While Texas was the early favorite in this recruitment, the Buckeyes have now overtaken the Longhorns with four different RPM predictions in just the last week.

Crystal Ball Alert!



Ohio State has received a 4th crystal ball to land Jordon Davison



Position: RB

Class: 2025

Current Ranking: 4 Stars - 0.9581

National Rank: #83 Overall, 7th Best RB

From: Santa Ana, CA



4 CBs now from Steve Wiltfong, Alex Gleitman, EJ Holland & Matt Parker. pic.twitter.com/6sn0C87Mk1 — Ohio State Football Recruiting (@OhioStateFBChat) April 6, 2024

This latest prediction from Michigan insider EJ Holland joins the likes of Ohio State insiders Alex Gleitman and Matt Parker as well as On3 Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal, Steve Wiltfong.

Davison, a California native, ranks as the No. 7 RB and No. 92 overall player in the cycle, per the 247Sports Composite. He is one of two top national prospects at the position the Buckeyes are heavily after, alongside Bo Jackson (No. 4 RB, No. 70 nationally). The industry rankings give mixed results for Davison, as Rivals lists him as the No. 1 RB in the country, ESPN has him at No. 5, and On3 has him all the way down at No. 18 positionally.

Davison just recently visited Michigan and traitor new running backs coach Tony Alford, but made it a point to stop in Columbus as well at the end of March. That Ohio State visit notably came just before Ryan Day announced the hiring of Carlos Locklyn as his new running backs coach — someone Davison had a strong prior relationship with. It certainly doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that Locklyn’s hiring proceeded this latest flurry of predictions in favor of Davison landing at Ohio State.

In addition to Davison, the Buckeyes are also trending for four-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III and three-star safety Cody Haddad, per both On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine and the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Brown, the No. 10 WR and No. 85 overall player in 2025 per the 247Sports Composite, has received four total predictions in favor of Ohio State between the two sites, while Haddad, the No. 29 ATH and No. 16 player out of Ohio, has received three in total.

Buckeyes make top schools for nation’s No. 1 TE

Looking ahead to 2026, Ohio State made the top schools list on Friday afternoon for the nation’s No. 1 tight end in the junior class, Kendre Harrison.

NEWS: Elite 2026 TE Kendre Harrison will focus on these 1️⃣5️⃣ Schools in his recruitment, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’7 243 TE from Reidsville, NC is ranked as the No. 1 TE in 2026 on all recruiting websites



Will play basketball at the next level as well



Where Should… pic.twitter.com/2u8W2VWFNt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 5, 2024

Harrison, the No. 6 prospect overall in the cycle per the 247Sports Composite, cut his offer sheet down from over two dozen programs to a top-15. Ohio State was one of the schools to make the cut, alongside names like Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and others. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Harrison will also look to play basketball at the next level.

A two-way player at Reidsville in North Carolina, Harrison caught 62 passes for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023. On the other side of the ball, Harrison played at defensive end, where he recorded 76 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 30 QB hurries in that same season for the Rams.

With obviously a lot of time still to go in this recruitment, this is clearly a player that position coach Keenan Bailey will look to build a strong relationship with moving forward. There are currently no Crystal Ball predictions logged for Harrison, but naming a top schools list early on shows he is at least beginning to get serious in the hunt for his next destination.

Quick Hits

After landing Tarvos Alford less than two weeks ago, Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis is looking to stay hot with five-star LB Jonah Williams making a trip to Columbus for Saturday’s spring game. The No. 1 LB and No. 13 overall player in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite, Williams will also make an official visit to Ohio State in June, having made a previous unofficial visit back in November.

Here is what the Texas native had to say about the Buckeyes in speaking to On3 about a few of his top contenders:

“I talk to Coach James Laurinaitis a lot. He is my main recruiter and we have a good relationship. With Ohio State though, it has always been about how they play football. I love how they play, it is a big football school and they play big-time football.”

5-star LB Jonah Williams will visit Ohio State next weekend, he tells @SWiltfong_



Williams will also take an OV with the Buckeyes in June‼️



Read: https://t.co/9b56jMnvFm pic.twitter.com/3X0jwimEqV — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 7, 2024

Carlos Locklyn has stayed busy on the recruiting trail since joining the Buckeyes’ staff, offering his fourth total running back in that time in 2026 Georgia native Tyriq Green. Not yet ranked in the junior class, Green’s offer sheet of at least 37 schools speaks to the level of talent for the 6-foot athlete.

Thankful for my teammates, coaches and family for helping me earn an offer from my dream school The Ohio State University!@MattGuerrieri @Locklyn33 pic.twitter.com/Cp0u4iSdLZ — Tyriq“Ty Boogie”Green (@tyboogie_da1) April 5, 2024

Ohio State safety target Faheem Delane is officially down to just five schools, with the Buckeyes in the mix alongside LSU, Maryland, Oregon and Virginia Tech. The No. 2 safety and No. 31 overall player in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite, all three of Delane’s Crystal Balls are in favor of Ohio State.