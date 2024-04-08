Mr. Finger Guns is in the portal, football preps for final week of spring practice

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Do Buckeyes have any defensive transfer portal needs? (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

CJ Hicks, Sonny Styles could be key to Ohio State unleashing more havoc (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Jeremiah Smith pic.twitter.com/8tG66Yltsn — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 6, 2024

After ‘not the best’ first season with Buckeyes, Josh Simmons looks to take a jump in Year 2 at Ohio State

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Updating Ohio State’s Top Five Position Battles Entering the Final Week of Spring Practice

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Five Buckeyes who can still make statement in final week of spring ball (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Football is back in The ‘Shoe in less than a week ‼️



Parking is free & ️ only cost $10 ️



Secure your spot getting a first look at the 2024 @OhioStateFB squad



https://t.co/b38DAjhqq0 pic.twitter.com/imciVy3oNn — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) April 7, 2024

What to know about OHSAA’s updated 7-on-7 football rules

Dave Purpura and Frank DiRenna, The Columbus Dispatch

You’re Nuts: What April event involving Ohio State are you looking forward to?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Zed Key enters transfer portal after four years at Ohio State

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

I had heard during the coaching search that Calipari had reached out but that at the time the buyout was cost-prohibitive for Ohio State. I wasn’t able to confirm that with anyone and then Diebler was hired, so my pursuit ended then. Great get by @MattNorlander. https://t.co/9QN4N5Xl5C — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) April 8, 2024

You’re Nuts: Which players should Ohio State men’s basketball target in the transfer portal?

Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

One-time Ohio State recruit Bronny James is leaving USC

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Gymnastics: Buckeye Trio Earns All-Big Ten Second Team Honors at Big Ten Event Finals

Ohio State Athletics

Baseball: Buckeyes Down No. 23 Nebraska, 9-3, in Series Finale

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Finishes Third at NCAA Regional Final

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...