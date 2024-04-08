 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mr. Finger Guns is in the portal, football preps for final week of spring practice

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Joseph Scheller/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
On the Gridiron

Do Buckeyes have any defensive transfer portal needs? (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

CJ Hicks, Sonny Styles could be key to Ohio State unleashing more havoc (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

After ‘not the best’ first season with Buckeyes, Josh Simmons looks to take a jump in Year 2 at Ohio State
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Updating Ohio State’s Top Five Position Battles Entering the Final Week of Spring Practice
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Five Buckeyes who can still make statement in final week of spring ball (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What to know about OHSAA’s updated 7-on-7 football rules
Dave Purpura and Frank DiRenna, The Columbus Dispatch

You’re Nuts: What April event involving Ohio State are you looking forward to?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Zed Key enters transfer portal after four years at Ohio State
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which players should Ohio State men’s basketball target in the transfer portal?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

One-time Ohio State recruit Bronny James is leaving USC
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Gymnastics: Buckeye Trio Earns All-Big Ten Second Team Honors at Big Ten Event Finals
Ohio State Athletics

Baseball: Buckeyes Down No. 23 Nebraska, 9-3, in Series Finale
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Finishes Third at NCAA Regional Final
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

