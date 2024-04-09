Bucketheads Podcast: Farewell to Roddy Gayle and Zed Key, hello to... Bronny James?

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On Episode 116, we are officially in the transfer portal and scoops season, and the Buckeyes have been involved in both.

First, we discuss Roddy Gayle Jr. and Zed Key's entering the transfer portal. We also discuss their careers in Columbus, plus where they could land and what might be the best fit for them.

Then, we talk about the reports that John Calipari showed interest in the Ohio State job before the Buckeyes hired Jake Diebler. What does interest actually mean? And do we think there was actually a chance Cal could have ended up in Columbus?

Lastly, Ohio State hired Joel Justus as an assistant coach and Bronny James is in the transfer portal and has entered the NBA draft. We close the episode discussing those two prominent sports figures and their recent ties to our wonderful university. Make sure to like, subscribe, comment, and leave a review on the show!

