Ohio State five-star safety target has Buckeyes as a top school

Ohio State also made the cut for a four-star linebacker and added numerous names to its visitor list for the annual spring game this Saturday.

By Dan Hessler
2025 five-star safety Trey McNutt via Mick Walker - @MickWalker247, 247Sports

Monday was the start of another busy week on the recruiting trail for the Ohio State coaching staff. The program’s annual spring game takes place this Saturday, and with it comes one of the busiest recruiting weeks for the Buckeyes. This year’s scrimmage will have more eyes on it than ever before, thanks to it being the first ever spring game to be broadcast live on national television on FOX.

As a result, a lot of focus will be placed on this current roster of Buckeyes and who wins position battles. However, Ohio State will also place a priority on recruiting this week, and it kicked off Monday when the Buckeyes made multiple top schools lists for some of the nation’s top talents.

The biggest news Monday was that the Buckeyes made the top eight schools for five-star safety and Ohio native Trey McNutt (Cleveland, OH / Shaker Heights) alongside Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.

Son of former Ohio State cornerback Richard McNutt, the blue-chip prospect has long been familiar with the Buckeyes. Additionally, being from Ohio, McNutt has been able to make multiple visits to Ohio State, including a handful of trips already this spring. Because of all of this, the Buckeyes have been viewed as favorites for most of his recruitment.

That being said, McNutt is going to do his due diligence in his recruitment and ensure he chooses the school best for him, and he has an impressive group of finalists. McNutt will likely take multiple official visits to some of his finalists, and Ohio State should receive one of those official visits.

McNutt is one of the highest-rated secondary prospects in the 2025 class and he would make for an excellent addition to an already star-studded recruiting class. The Buckeyes currently hold verbal commitments from five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na’’eem Offord and four-star cornerback Blake Woody. The Buckeyes also hold a commitment from three-star safety DeShawn Stewart, and they are in good standing with five-star safety Faheem Delane.

McNutt is the No. 1 safety in the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 26 overall prospect. He is also the No. 2 recruit out of Ohio.

Ohio State makes the cut for four-star LB

Ohio State didn’t just make the one top schools list Monday, as they also made the cut for 2025 four-star linebacker Emmanuel Karmo (Minneapolis, MN / Robbinsdale Cooper) who released his top seven schools.

Alongside Ohio State, Karmo included Oregon, Wisconsin, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska and USC in his top schools. With all of his seven finalists being in the Big Ten moving forward, his commitment is that much more important.

Ohio State offered Karmo in late January after the Buckeyes made the trip to Minnesota to visit with him. He has not yet made his way to Columbus, but the Buckeyes will need to get him on campus in some capacity if they are going to earn his commitment.

Karmo is the No. 42 LB in the 247Sports Composite and he is the No. 374 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 recruit out of Minnesota.

Quick Hits

  • Ohio State offered 2026 running back Javian Osborne (Foreny, TX / Forney) Monday. Osborne does not yet have a star ranking from 247Sports, but he is the No. 2 RB according to On3 and is the No. 30 overall prospect. He is also the No. 11 RB and the No. 143 overall prospect according to Rivals.

Ohio State will be playing host to plenty of recruits this weekend for its annual spring game. Below are just some of the recruits who took to social media Monday to announce their planned attendance:

  • Four-star RB Byron Lewis
    Class: 2025
    Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL / American Heritage
    Size: 5-foot-11, 200 lbs.
  • RB Shahn Alston
    Class: 2026
    Size: 5-foot-10, 2-5 lbs.
    Hometown: Painesville, OH / Harvey
  • TE Anthony Cartwright
    Class: 2027
    Size: 6-foot-4, 198 lbs.
    Hometown: Franklin, MI / Detroit Country Day
  • CB Braylon Edwards
    Class: 2026
    Hometown: Duncanville, TX / Duncanville
    Size: 5-foot-10, 160 lbs.
  • Edge Caden Turner
    Class: 2026
    Homewtown: Ironton, OH
    Size: 6-foot-5, 225 lbs.

