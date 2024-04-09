Track & field, men’s volleyball lead OSU spring sport storylines you should be following

Whether you’re looking to get on the tennis train, take a few laps around the track, or root, root, root for the Buckeyes’ baseball and softball teams, here at LGHL, we’re keeping you up-to-date on what’s happening with all your Buckeye sports teams.

Baseball

The Buckeyes hit the road to face No. 23 Nebraska in Lincoln this past weekend, falling 2-1 in the series but winning big during Sunday’s game to prevent the sweep.

Friday, the Buckeyes were blanked by the Cornhuskers, 3-0, to open the series. Cornhusker pitcher Brett Sears threw a complete game shutout, with the loss going to OSU pitcher Landon Beidelschies, who gave up all three runs in 4.1 innings pitched.

Saturday looked more promising, with the Buckeyes jumping out to a 2-0 lead, thanks to a home run from Josh Stevenson and an RBI single from Mitchell Okuley, but ultimately falling, 7-2. Gavin Bruni took the loss for the Buckeyes, and like Beidelschies on Friday, gave up three runs in 4.1 innings pitched.

They showed up prepared on Sunday though, keeping the Huskers’ brooms in storage, thanks to swinging bats and wild pitches. The Buckeyes jumped out to an early lead, thanks to an RBI groundout from Henry Kaczmar which drove home Isaac Cadena, along with an RBI double from Okuley that drove home Matthew Graveline. Graveline had struck out but reached base on a wild pitch. Kaczmar also put up a leadoff home run in the third, Joseph Mershon had a two-run single, and Okuley put the icing on the cake with a ninth-inning grand slam.

Next up, the boys in Scarlet head back to Columbus for a six-game homestand. They’ll kick things off against Bowling Green (15-10) on Weds, followed by Morehead State (17-14) on Thursday. They’ll then take on Iowa in a three-game series, Friday-Sunday.

Softball

The Buckeye softball team fell to 19-15 (2-4 in the Big Ten) after being swept on the road by Minnesota (21-15, 7-2).

Minnesota won the Friday night matchup, 9-1, with freshman Jasmyn Burns bringing in the Buckeyes’ lone run with her first home run of the season.

Saturday brought more woes for the Buckeyes, as they dropped both games in a doubleheader. Initially, they were set to play one game on Saturday, and one on Sunday, but due to rain in the forecast, the schedule was reconfigured into Saturday’s doubleheader. They lost the first game, 14-6 but kept it much closer in the second game, falling just shy with a final score of 12-11.

In the first game, the Buckeyes led 6-2, with the Golden Gophers going on to put up 12 unanswered runs in the OSU loss, 10 of which came in the bottom of the sixth.

In the second game, the Buckeyes again jumped out to an early lead, 11-3, and while Minnesota closed the gap a bit in the sixth, Minnesota didn’t seal their win until the bottom of the seventh. Still, it was an exceptional showing for Sam Hackenbracht. The Buckeye went four-for-four with two home runs and four RBIs. Tegan Cortelletti went 6-for-8 with two RBIs, and Taylor Heckman put up six RBIs.

The Buckeye bats are hot in the sixth inning.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/q96sjrNlfF — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) April 6, 2024

Next up, the Buckeyes will regroup as they head home to host a midweek matchup against Ohio at Buckeye Field this Wednesday.

Golf

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams have this week off from competition; instead, they’ll be busy preparing for their next outings.

The men next take the course April 19-21, when they host the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate tournament in Columbus.

The women’s regular season comes to a close in Columbus on April 13-14, when they host the Therese Hession Buckeye Invitational at the OSU Scarlet Course.

Lacrosse

The women’s lacrosse team (7-5) fell to Cincinnati (10-4) in the first game of a three-game road stretch, but they’ve still got reason to celebrate, as last week’s win over No. 19 Penn State brought with it weekly honors for two Buckeye players.

Goalie Regan Alexander was named IWLCA Defensive Player of the Week and named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for her role in the Buckeyes’ come-from-behind victory over the Nittany Lions. Attacker Kate Tyack won both the Big Ten Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week awards, on the back of her hat trick (all of which came in the final 2:56 of the game).

Against Cincinnati, the Buckeyes took an early 4-2 lead before Cincinnati put up 5 unanswered goals. Both teams went back and forth a bit before OSU regained its footing with a four-goal rally late in the game, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the job done, and the Buckeyes fell, 13-11.

Next up, the women will continue their three-game road stretch, starting with Louisville on Tuesday and Northwestern on Saturday.

The men’s team (6-6, 1-2) also fell this week in a close contest with No. 9 Maryland (7-3, 2-1) but had their own weekly honors to celebrate as well.

Goalie Caleb Fyock was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season for his role in the Buckeyes’ road victory over No. 19 Rutgers last week. Fyock had 12 saves in the win.

Against Maryland, it was a neck-and-neck contest, tied up at half with three goals apiece. Each team had a three-goal run in the second half, but Maryland was able to secure the victory, 8-7, in the Terrapins’ lowest-scoring outing of the season.

Fyock had 11 saves, and Jack McKenna had his third hat trick of the season.

Q4 | 6:28 // Make that a hat trick for McKenna to tie the game!



OSU 6, UMD 6#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wv2TBRsJEv — Ohio State Men's Lacrosse (@OhioStateMLAX) April 6, 2024

The men (6-5, 1-1) took down No. 19 Rutgers on the road in New Jersey, 14-8. They never trailed, in what turned out to be a dominant victory for the men.

Alex Marinier had a record day, with a career-high five goals and five points in the Buckeye victory. The Buckeyes also excelled defensively, holding Rutgers to its second-lowest scoring game of the year, and doing a great job forcing turnovers from the Scarlet Knights.

Next, the men will return home to host Johns Hopkins on Sunday at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium.

Track & Field

The Ohio State Track & Field team headed to South Carolina for the Gamecock Invitational, where they swept the 100m/110m hurdles.

Braxton Brann won his first collegiate 110m hurdles contest, posting a time of 13.96. Janela Spencer ran 13.31 in the 100m hurdles to complete the sweep.

The Buckeyes also placed in a number of events, finishing as the runner-up in the women’s 100m, men’s and women’s pole vault, women’s 200m, men’s and women’s 4x100m relay, and women’s 4x400m relay,

Up next for the Buckeyes, they will split time, heading to the Tom Jones Memorial and the Bryan Clay Invite this Friday and Saturday.

Rowing

The No. 12 Ohio State women’s rowing team hosted the OSU Regatta in Columbus last Saturday, facing off primarily against Minnesota, with No. 18 Oregon State and No. 16 Indiana also competing.

The competition marked the Buckeyes’ Senior Day, celebrating the 16 senior members of the team completing their careers, and it came with big results.

Buckeyes looking to break free from Minnesota in the 2V4 race. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/RxqxIeyIR6 — Ohio State Rowing (@OhioStateWROW) April 6, 2024

OSU won six of their seven races, falling to Minnesota only in the 1N8.

The Buckeyes have this coming weekend off. Up next, they’ll head to Sarasota, Florida for the Big Ten Invite on April 19.

Men’s Volleyball

The No. 10 men’s volleyball team (19-8, 11-5) wrapped up regular season play with two home matches last week, facing McKendree to close out MIVA play last Thursday, followed by Senior Day against Maryville on Friday.

Against McKendree, the Buckeyes dropped the first two sets before coming back to win the match, 3-2. Jacob Pasteur led the Buckeyes with 15 kills in the victory.

The Buckeyes finish the MIVA regular season in third place, with an 11-5 record in the conference.

They then finished the regular season with an out-of-conference sweep, 3-0, over Maryville on Senior Day, Kyle Teune led both teams with 10 kills.

Now, the Buckeyes head into the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the MIVA postseason tournament. They’ll host No. 6-seed Lewis—a team the Buckeyes beat twice this season—this Saturday at 5 PM.

Tennis

The No. 12 Ohio State women’s tennis team (13-6, 6-1) posted another sweep last week, this time a 7-0 victory against Penn State on the road, for OSU’s sixth consecutive win and third consecutive sweep.

It was the Buckeyes’ eighth shutout this year, propelled by six singles victories, five of which came in straight sets. OSU also secured the doubles point. Sydni Ratliff, No. 41-ranked Luciana Perry, and No. 15-ranked Irina Cantos Siemers all won in both singles and doubles.

Audrey Spencer joined Ratliff in the doubles win, and Teah Chavez and Akanksha Bhan each contributed a singles victory.

Next up, they’ll head to Iowa for a road match on April 12, followed by a trip to Nebraska on April 14.

On the men’s side, the No. 1 team in the country (23-1, 5-0) remains undefeated in the conference after sweeping Penn State, 7-0, on Friday night.

No. 24 Jack Anthrop and No. 110 Alexander Bernard remain undefeated in singles, and the Buckeyes lost just one singles set on their way to sweeping the singles points. OSU also dominated the doubles point, with victories from Bryce Nakashima and Bernard, as well as the No. 13-ranked duo of Andrew Lutschaunig and Justin Boulais.

The men will now head into a huge weekend, first hosting Michigan State—who remain undefeated in conference play—followed by a matchup with rivals Michigan.