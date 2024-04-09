Dallan Hayden to hit the transfer portal, men’s basketball hires Joel Justus

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State RB Dallan Hayden plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Grant Grubbs, On3

What Dallan Hayden’s transfer portal plans mean for the Buckeyes (paywall)

We’re just this kid is ELITE, welcome @juliansayin2 pic.twitter.com/JWE5IFkuSM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 8, 2024

Ohio State Julian Sayin has his black stripe removed

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Defensive End Mitchell Melton Standing out in Spring Practice, Aiming to Stack Healthy Seasons for First Time

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Power Rankings: Potential breakout stars at Ohio State’s spring game

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

2024 Big Ten Win Totals, v0.1 pic.twitter.com/mQyMsMwFZW — parker fleming (@statsowar) April 8, 2024

On the Hardwood

N.C. State’s Joel Justus joining Ohio State’s Jake Diebler’s staff

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State before Arkansas? Kentucky’s John Calipari reached out

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

This is unreal to watch. Purdue is pretty objectively the second best team in the country and it’s light work for UConn. Just dominant on every level. — Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGPN) April 9, 2024

You’re Nuts: Biggest transfer loss for Ohio State men’s basketball

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

An Updated Look at Ohio State’s Transfer Portal Targets for 2023-24

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Track & field, men’s volleyball lead OSU spring sport storylines you should be following

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Golfer Neal Shipley Set to Live Out Dream of Playing in the Masters

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

