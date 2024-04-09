Dallan Hayden to hit the transfer portal, men’s basketball hires Joel Justus

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State RB Dallan Hayden plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
Grant Grubbs, On3
What Dallan Hayden’s transfer portal plans mean for the Buckeyes (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 8, 2024
We’re just this kid is ELITE, welcome @juliansayin2 pic.twitter.com/JWE5IFkuSM
Ohio State Julian Sayin has his black stripe removed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Defensive End Mitchell Melton Standing out in Spring Practice, Aiming to Stack Healthy Seasons for First Time
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Power Rankings: Potential breakout stars at Ohio State’s spring game
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
2024 Big Ten Win Totals, v0.1 pic.twitter.com/mQyMsMwFZW— parker fleming (@statsowar) April 8, 2024
On the Hardwood
N.C. State’s Joel Justus joining Ohio State’s Jake Diebler’s staff
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State before Arkansas? Kentucky’s John Calipari reached out
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
This is unreal to watch. Purdue is pretty objectively the second best team in the country and it’s light work for UConn. Just dominant on every level.— Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGPN) April 9, 2024
You’re Nuts: Biggest transfer loss for Ohio State men’s basketball
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
An Updated Look at Ohio State’s Transfer Portal Targets for 2023-24
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Track & field, men’s volleyball lead OSU spring sport storylines you should be following
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Golfer Neal Shipley Set to Live Out Dream of Playing in the Masters
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
And now for something completely different...
This has disaster written all over it:
Francis Ford Coppola's self-funded epic #Megalopolis is deemed too “experimental” and “not good” enough for the $100 million marketing spend envisioned by the legendary director. It's not clear if a studio will pick the film up https://t.co/Tujk3vaOM4 pic.twitter.com/OFLvSGDUII— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 8, 2024
