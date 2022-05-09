BOOOOOM! Five-star 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola commits to Ohio State

In his time with Ohio State, Ryan Day has become one of the most beloved coaches amongst big-time quarterback prospects, landing C.J. Stroud, Quinn Ewers, Kyle McCord, and Devin Brown.

On Monday, Day and the Buckeyes earned the commitment of their latest top-line QB recruit in Dylan Raiola, the No. 3 QB in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound signal-caller from Chandler, Ariz. announced his pledge to play at Ohio State on his birthday, and it seems like Buckeye Nation was the one getting the gift.

The Buckeyes beat out USC, Nebraska, Bama, Georgia, Oregon, and essentially every school in the country for his commitment. The five-star prospect is currently the eighth-rated player in the Composite rankings, but 247Sports’s in-house rankings have him as their top overall prospect.

Raiola becomes the first prospect in OSU’s 2024 class, but absolutely sets them up for a lot of success in the cycle. Landing a major QB early in the process is a massive boon for programs as they can use that commitment as a way to recruit other top talent. Even with just one player in the class, Raiola moves OSU to the No. 5 spot in the national recruiting rankings.

The son of former Nebraska and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Domenic Raiola, the NFL bloodline is apparent when watching Dylan’s film. Raiola is one of the best QB prospects that I have gotten to watch on tape and is somebody that Buckeye fans should be very, very excited about playing in Columbus.

Getting a player like Raiola this early in the process is a huge bonus for the Buckeyes' shot at securing the No. 1 class in 2024; as you can see, he’s already pretty close with fellow five-star recruit KJ Bolden. Building a class around one of the best (if not the best) QBs in the class is a recipe for success.

Raiola is a unique quarterback who the Buckeyes chose over an array of other options that were available in 2024. Already standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 225 lbs., Raiola is what you look for in a pro-style prospect.

He transferred to Chandler High School in Arizona for the upcoming season, but previously played for Burleson High School in Texas where he was the Texas District 5-5A-II Offensive MVP as a sophomore, throwing for 3,341 yards while completing 65% of his passes. He also tossed 32 touchdowns to go along with the other stats.

For the running QB crowd, Raiola also tacked on nine rushing TDs, although at only 1.8 yards a carry.

Now I am going to put a huge disclaimer here, I am not saying that he will become these guys, but man does he really make some Matt Stafford/Patrick Mahomes/Aaron Rodgers, backyard, gunslinger type of throws, and I absolutely am here for it.

Just take a look at the clip below for instance:

Player comps can get a little lazy sometimes, but does Dylan Raiola remind you of anyone specific…? pic.twitter.com/G9nIjgrWsD — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) May 5, 2022

With the positional talent that the Buckeyes are bringing in, Raiola will have an embarrassment of riches to throw to at wide receiver, and with a strong recruiting start from new offensive line coach Justin Frye, he should have a great offensive line to go with it.

While he clearly still has a lot of development to do, Raiola’s talent is the type that very well could lead him to the top 10 of the NFL Draft in four to five years time, and I could not be more optimistic about the future of the QB position in Columbus with Day leading the team.

By becoming the first commitment in the Buckeyes’ 2024 cycle, Raiola appears to be accepting and welcoming his role in helping lead and building the rest of the class.

There are already rumors of a few 2024 WRs wanting to commit to the class alongside Raiola, but with it still being so far out, Brian Hartline may decide to take a slower approach with his evaluation.

Only time will tell how the OSU staff sorts out its board, but having one of the best players in the country already committed at quarterback is obviously a good start.

Check out Dylan Raiola’s highlights: